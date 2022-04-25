College announcements

MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. – Hayden Binger of Spring Creek, a senior at the College of Science and Engineering, has been named to the 2021 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

--

April M. Stewart of Spring Creek, a senior studying Natural Resources, has made the Scholastic Honor Roll Winter 2022 at Oregon State University.

A total of 7,732 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

