College briefs

SNHU Summer 2022 President's List

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 President's List: Chelsea Tewell of Elko, Sheryl Young of Spring Creek and Jennifer Moulton of Spring Creek.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List.

Local students graduate from EOU

LA GRANDE, Ore. -- Eastern Oregon University awarded 717 degrees during the 2021-2022 academic year. EOU extends congratulations to the class of 2022 and takes great pride in the achievement of all alumni.

Kaitlyn Marie McLeod of Spring Creek received a Bachelor of Science in Physical Activity and Health. She was also named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List.

Francisco Alvares Sosa of Wells received a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

First-year students at Utah State

LOGAN, Utah -- Utah State University is excited to welcome more than 4,500 first-year college students to campus as the university begins the fall 2022 semester.

Local students who were admitted and began college this fall are Philip Neff of Elko and Tye Fonger of Spring Creek.

University of Wyoming Honor Roll

LARAMIE, Wyo. -- The University of Wyoming listed students from Nevada on the 2022 spring semester President’s Honor Roll, including Rylee Skadberg of Spring Creek.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

