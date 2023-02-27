Oregon State honor roll

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Fall 2022 have been announced by Oregon State University.

A total of 12,220 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 6 graded hours of course work.

Students on the Honor Roll include:

Addie J. Comstock of Carlin, Freshman, Marketing.

Keely K. Creel of Elko, Senior, Civil Engineering.

Tyrell Verley of Spring Creek, Junior, Computer Science.

As one of only three land, sea, space and sun grant universities in the nation, Oregon State serves Oregon and the world by working on today’s most pressing issues. More than 35,000 students come from across the globe, and programs operate in every Oregon county.

Utah Tech honor students

St. GEORGE, Utah -- The following students are among the 10 percent of the Utah Tech student body who earned President's List honors for the Fall 2022 semester:

Cynthia Bautista of Jackpot.

Jesus Gonzalez of Wendover.

"On behalf of the faculty and staff, congratulations to all Utah Tech students who made the 2022 Fall semester honor roll list," said Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost Michael Lacourse. "Your hard work and persistence have paid off and you should be proud of your achievement. Keep up the great work and we hope to see your name on the honor roll for the spring 2023 semester."

Utah Tech University is a premier open-enrollment teaching institution that offers more than 250 academic programs at one of the lowest tuition costs in the Western United States.

Licata earns degree from Maryland

ADELPHI, Maryland -- Jessie Margherita Licata of Spring Creek, earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from University of Maryland Global Campus in fall 2022.

Licata was one of more than 7,600 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC in the fall. Graduates came from all 50 states, five U.S. territories, and 18 countries.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, University of Maryland Global Campus was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce. Today, UMGC enrolls some 90,000 students annually.