College News

Jamestown Dean’s List
JAMESTOWN, ND -- Trey Sharp of Spring Creek and Trenton Freitag of Elko have been named to the University of Jamestown Fall 2020 Dean's List for maintaining a semester GPA of 3.50 or better.
More than 300 students were named to the UJ Dean's List for this semester.
The University of Jamestown was established in 1883 and is ranked as a top tier regional school in US News and World Report and a top Midwestern school in The Princeton Review. The school features development of the whole person through its distinctive Journey to Success experience.
Concordia awards degrees
SEWARD, Neb. -- Undergraduate and graduate degrees were conferred to 626 students following the Fall 2020 semester at Concordia University, Nebraska.
Michelle Blake and Sarah Desart of Elko both earned a Master of Education.
Founded in 1894, Concordia University is a fully accredited, coeducational university which currently serves more than 2,500 students. Concordia offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in an excellent academic and Christ-centered community that equips men and women for lives of learning, service and leadership in the church and world.
Honor Roll at Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for fall term 2020 have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 8,378 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Students on the Honor Roll included Keely K. Creel of Elko, a sophomore studying Civil Engineering.
University of Utah Dean’s List
SALT LAKE CITY -- The University of Utah congratulates more than 9,700 students who were named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
Local students named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List include:
Alonso Mendoza of West Wendover, whose major is listed as Undeclared
Alex Mardini of Elko, whose major is listed as Accounting BS
Jasmine Yadeskie of Spring Creek, whose major is listed as Health and Kinesiology BS
Jordan Pollard of Elko, whose major is listed as Biology BS
Kaprice Rowland of Elko, whose major is listed as Health, Society and Policy BS
Andrew Mardini of Elko, whose major is listed as Psychology BS
Kevin Shi of Elko, whose major is listed as Business Administration BS
The University of Utah, located in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world. With over 100 major subjects at the undergraduate level and more than 90 major fields of study at the graduate level, including law and medicine, the university prepares students to live and compete in the global workplace.