College News

Jamestown Dean’s List

JAMESTOWN, ND -- Trey Sharp of Spring Creek and Trenton Freitag of Elko have been named to the University of Jamestown Fall 2020 Dean's List for maintaining a semester GPA of 3.50 or better.

More than 300 students were named to the UJ Dean's List for this semester.

The University of Jamestown was established in 1883 and is ranked as a top tier regional school in US News and World Report and a top Midwestern school in The Princeton Review. The school features development of the whole person through its distinctive Journey to Success experience.

Concordia awards degrees

SEWARD, Neb. -- Undergraduate and graduate degrees were conferred to 626 students following the Fall 2020 semester at Concordia University, Nebraska.

Michelle Blake and Sarah Desart of Elko both earned a Master of Education.

Founded in 1894, Concordia University is a fully accredited, coeducational university which currently serves more than 2,500 students. Concordia offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in an excellent academic and Christ-centered community that equips men and women for lives of learning, service and leadership in the church and world.