President's List at Utah Tech

ST. GEORGE, Utah -- In a display of academic achievement, nearly 10 percent of Utah Tech University students earned President's List recognition for the Spring 2023 semester.

Specifically, 1,051 students were included on the President's List. Inclusion indicates students' strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher for the President's List. Students are also required to complete a minimum of 15 credits.

Local Utah Tech students who earned President's List recognition for the Spring 2023 semester included Jesus Gonzalez of West Wendover and Jimena Roque Luna of Wells.

Nearly 12 percent of Utah Tech University students earned Dean's List recognition for the Spring 2023 semester, including Darin Groen of Elko and Aiden Painter, Grace Pepiot and Joshua Gull of Spring Creek.

Utah Tech University is a premier open-enrollment teaching institution that offers more than 250 academic programs at one of the lowest tuition costs in the Western United States.

Auto Restoration degree

McPHERSON, Kansas -- McPherson College, a four-year private college located in central Kansas, announces the names of students who earned degrees and graduated from the college on May 20.

Scott Hayford of Spring Creek received a Bachelor of Science in Automotive Restoration Technology.

McPherson College is committed to its mission "To develop whole persons through scholarship, participation, and service," in a career-focused liberal arts environment. It's been recognized nationally by US News & World Report, Money Magazine, and the Chronicle of Higher Education's "Great Colleges to Work For."

Its Automotive Restoration program is the first four-year degree program of its kind and awarded the prestigious industry supporter of the year by International Historic Motoring.

Canning graduates in Missouri

MARSHALL, Missouri -- Elizabeth Canning of Spring Creek graduated May 6 during the commencement ceremony for Missouri Valley College.

Canning, who majored in biology, was one of 218 graduates at MVC this spring.

President-Elect Joseph Parisi delivered the commencement address.

Known for its dynamic, richly diverse, and friendly educational environment, Missouri Valley College offers many opportunities to grow in mind, body, and spirit.