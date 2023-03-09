ELKO – The National Weather Service’s color-coded forecast map runs the gamut of just about every possible weather advisory for Nevada and surrounding states.

Elko County's forecast map is shaded in four different colors that include a winter storm warning, flood watch, wind advisory and winter weather advisory.

The winter storm warning is for the Ruby Mountains beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday and lasting until 10 p.m. Friday. Heavy snow accumulations – up to 2 feet -- will be accompanied by wind gusts reaching 80 mph, according to the weather service. Snow levels will rise Thursday night to about 7,500 then drop to below 5,000 feet Friday.

The flood watch covers all of Elko County from late Thursday night through Monday evening. “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris or ice and snow.”

The wind advisory also covers most of the county. Winds of 25-35 mph and gusts up to 55 mph are expected between 10 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Saturday.

Northern Elko County is under a winter weather advisory with 4 to 18 inches of snow and winds up to 75 mph. “Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.”

Alternating rain and snow showers are possible throughout the weekend and into next week. Highs in Elko will be in the 40s and lows around the freezing mark.