Colors changing in Elko's warm, dry autumn weather

ELKO – Above normal temperatures and bone-dry weather haven’t stopped leaves from changing color in northeastern Nevada.

Elko officially made it down below the freezing mark on Wednesday when the mercury hit 31. That’s more than a month later than the average first frost.

High temperatures this month have been in the 70s and 80s, averaging 6-7 degrees above normal for October.

Not a trace of rain has fallen over the past 26 days. The extended forecast calls for another week of warm and dry weather.