Colors changing in Elko's warm, dry autumn weather

Fall colors

Lamoille Canyon is showing its fall colors. The Range2 fire burned through the lower canyon in 2018, but aspens recover fast and the new shoots are returning fall yellows to lower slopes.

 Larry Hyslop, Elko Daily Correspondent

ELKO – Above normal temperatures and bone-dry weather haven’t stopped leaves from changing color in northeastern Nevada.

Elko officially made it down below the freezing mark on Wednesday when the mercury hit 31. That’s more than a month later than the average first frost.

High temperatures this month have been in the 70s and 80s, averaging 6-7 degrees above normal for October.

Not a trace of rain has fallen over the past 26 days. The extended forecast calls for another week of warm and dry weather.

