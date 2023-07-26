Anglers will see few changes in the reservoir fishing reports as the heat of summer continues. However, the high mountain lakes and streams are finally in great shape for fishing as much of the snow has melted in many of our mountain ranges, though some streams coming out of the Ruby Mountains may still be a bit high.

However, streams in other areas are finally starting to settle down and many of them are near or at normal flows for this time of year. Combine that with lots of hoppers showing up in full force and this is starting to turn into a great summer for stream fishing. Let the fun begin!

When fishing our small streams, anglers often ask what fly to use first. If it is skinny water (shallow) a dry fly is often the best bet. In eastern Nevada, this time of year, there are lots of hoppers, a fair amount of caddis flies and many streams have stone flies.

A good searching dry fly for the rest of the summer would be a yellow or royal stimulator, sizes 10 to 16. Other dry flies to try include elk hair caddis, humpies, royal Wulffs, beetles, hoppers and ant patterns. If fishing brookie or rainbow waters, these species will often snap up the first thing that looks like food, so don’t spend a lot of time fishing a small stretch of water. Keep moving.

Brown trout will wait before taking a presentation, so spend a bit more time fishing a stretch of water if there are brown trout present. If fishing a tricky part of the stream where there might be seams of different speeds or multiple eddies, take the time to fish it until you get a drag free drift.

When hitting deeper runs or pools, it may be time to switch to a nymph or small streamer. Often suspending a nymph under a hopper or stimulator (dry and a dropper) may be productive. Trout may take the dry fly or it may act as a strike indicator if they take the dropper.

For bait or spin fishermen, use a clear bobber with a bit of water in it for weight, a light wire hook and put a live grasshopper that you catch on it. Spin anglers could also put any of the dry flies mentioned earlier below the bobber and fish that presentation as well. Cast into the stream and allow it to dead drift downstream letting line out as it floats away from you.

Getting out to fish new waters is fun, but fishing a stream and getting to learn its intricacies is very satisfying. Eastern Nevada has lots of streams that get little or no pressure. With a great water year and still some snow to keep flows clear into the fall in some areas, this is a great year to get out and explore the small streams in our area.

WILDHORSEVery little change here in fishing conditions. Surface water temperatures have moved into the mid to high 70s and that combined with aggressive algae growth continues to make for difficult fishing conditions. Trout fishing is fair as they have moved into deeper water. Shore anglers will need to cast a bit farther and fish deeper for trout and find the best time for fishing is first thing in the morning. Look for steeper shorelines where the water gets deeper closer to shore. The canyon at the north end of the lake has produced trout for both shore and boat anglers. Bass fishing is good and should continue to be good throughout the summer. Those targeting bass should have success fishing structure using soft plastic baits, drop shot set ups, and crankbaits. Fly rodders have landed trout stripping buggers and leech patterns on a full sink line. Balanced leeches and chironomid patterns under an indicator are also producing fish but need to be fished deeper. Presentations for those throwing hardware include attractor patterns such as spinners, rooster tails, spoons, Rapalas or panther Martins. Darker colors for both fly and spin fishermen seem to be working better. Boaters have been doing well trolling flashers, spinners, spoons and Rapalas fished six to 12 feet down in the water column. Worms or PowerBait fished around seven to 10 feet under a bobber or inflated and fished off the bottom are catching a few trout for bait anglers. Anglers may now keep one black bass 15 inches or longer

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIRTrout fishing is fair to good with fish averaging 15 to 20 inches for both shore anglers and boaters though boaters are having better success. Surface water temperatures have pushed into the mid 70s and trout are moving down in the water column holding about 12 feet down. Water clarity is deteriorating as algae is growing. Aquatic vegetation is also coming on strong, especially at the south end of the lake. Bass fishing is good with warmer water temperatures and will continue to good through the summer. Anglers may now keep one black bass 15 inches or longer. Both lipped and lipless crankbaits have produced bass as well as soft plastics for bass. Surface poppers and spinner baits are also working on still mornings and evenings. For fly fishermen targeting trout, buggers, leeches and balanced leeches are working as well as chironomids, balanced leeches and other nymphs. Chironomid fishing has been good along Jet Ski Beach and the coves north of it when fished deeper in the water column. Fish chironomids about 10 to 12 feet below an indicator. Those throwing hardware should be using spinners, rooster tails, Kastmasters or panther Martins. Worms and PowerBait fished using a slip sinker and floated off the bottom in water that is 10 feet deep or deeper should work. Shore anglers will have the best luck first thing in the morning and where the shorelines are steeper letting them access deeper water from shore. Anglers continue to report catching wipers using topwater lures in 10 to 12 feet of water.

JIGGS RESERVOIRJiggs Reservoir is full and has been stocked with 8- to 10-inch trout as well as some surplus brood stock from Gallagher Fish Hatchery. Fishing has slowed for trout as the water warms. Inflated worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom using a slip sinker should work early in the morning. Fly fishing anglers should use the same flies as at South Fork Reservoir. Fishing the middle of the reservoir where it is deeper is the best bet for trout. Anglers are being asked to return all bluegill and bass back into the lake this summer to allow the warm water fishery to grow.

WILSON RESERVOIRThe water clarity is fair with algae growth staining the water. Fishing is fair to good for trout and good for bass. Surface water temperatures are in the mid-70s. Spin anglers should be using rooster tails, spinners, Rapalas and Kastmasters. For fly fishermen, flies like wooly buggers and leech patterns are the best bet though chironomids and damselfly nymphs are also taking fish. Bass are being taken with crankbaits, spinner baits and soft plastics. Bass are also hitting poppers on still mornings and evenings. The canyon by the dam and the shore where the cabin is are good areas to fish right now. Worms and PowerBait are working for bait anglers with inflated worms floated a couple of feet off the bottom producing fish. The road is in good shape going out though there is wash boarding in spots.

WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIRWillow Creek Reservoir is 90% full after being emptied due to dam repairs and the drought. While there probably are few if any catchable sized fish in the reservoir, it was stocked with approximately 4,000 four-to-six inch catfish this spring. Expect fishing to be slow and anglers are being asked to return fish back into the reservoir as the fishery recovers. NDOW has plans to plant crappie and bass from other waters when water conditions allow.

RUBY LAKE NWRVery little change here. Surface water temperatures in the south marsh have moved into the high 60s and low 70s depending on how close to a spring you are and bass fishing is improving here. Good fishing for bass in unit 21 and off Brown Dike is being reported. Fishing in the collection ditch and spring ponds has been good for trout averaging 14 to 20 inches with a few pushing 25 inches. Water clarity and levels are good. Fly anglers have had luck stripping wooly buggers, leeches or small streamers. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs and gold ribbed hares ear nymphs have also been working. Damselflies and Mayflies hatching so damsel nymphs, dries and Mayfly dries should all be in your arsenal. Spin fishermen should be using spinners, Kastmasters, panther Martins and other small lures. It is artificial presentations only in the collection ditch. Boats with electric motors may now be put on the south marsh. Bass fishing is fair to good depending upon the weather. With the warmer weather forecast expect bass fishing to pick up. Dark colored soft plastics with some sparkle have been producing some keeper bass. Popular colors include guacamole, pumpkin, motor oil, black and dark blue. It is averaging about 10 bass per keeper at this time. Only bass 10 inches or longer may be kept by anglers.

JAKES CREEK/

BOIES RESERVOIRJakes Creek Reservoir is maintaining a good water level and the weeds are thick along shorelines making shore fishing difficult. Float tubes and small cartop boats greatly improve angler’s success. Get to the middle and fish back towards the weed beds lining the shoreline. Fishing has been good for 9-15 inch trout and largemouth bass up to 14 inches. Mid-summer temperatures will slow down trout angling, especially as the weeds continue to increase. Bass fishing should remain fair to good throughout the summer, but could be hampered by vegetation, making angling from a boat, tube or kayak much more successful. Some channel catfish, up to 20 inches, have also been reported. Use the same flies, lures and presentations as at South Fork Reservoir.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIRAnglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout and 8-to-10-inch Tiger Trout first thing in the morning or late in the evening. The Largemouth Bass population at Cold Creek Reservoir is small and recovering from recent reservoir drawdowns. Bass fishing has been good throughout the day. Although harvest is still allowed, anglers are encouraged to catch and release bass caught until their population is well established in the lake.

CAVE LAKECave Lake is lowered to minimum pool and unfishable. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. Dam construction is fully underway. Fish stocking will resume once the construction is completed and the lake starts to fill. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKEThe water continues to be a tea-stained color caused by the release of tannins from the rehydration of the vegetation surrounding the lake. Surface water temperatures are sitting at 70 degrees with water temperatures in the deeper water column sitting in the mid to upper 60s. Fishing is still slower than normal. However, bass fishing is picking up with catch rates being decent. Anglers can still expect to catch 14-to-18-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout and possibly a Tiger Trout. A total of 8,539 Rainbow Trout were stocked this spring averaging 9 inches. Anglers can expect Largemouth Bass in the 10-to-13-inch range. Fishing first thing in the morning or early evening hours will be best for trout. Largemouth Bass should be active throughout the day. Anglers are encouraged to target Northern Pike while they are fishing. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAHIllipah Reservoir is still almost full. Water clarity continues to be excellent. Surface water temperatures range in the low to mid-70 degrees. Anglers can expect to catch 8- to-10-inch Rainbow Trout. Due to the warm days shore anglers should try fishing first thing in the morning or early evening hours. Boaters are having better luck than shore anglers. A variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners should produce trout for anglers. Fly rodders have had success with bugger and leech patterns as well as with chironomids under an indicator.

ANGEL LAKEFishing has been good for trout averaging eight to 10 inches using worms under a bobber, small spinners and green PowerBait. Fly fishermen are having success with both dry flies and subsurface presentations. This is the perfect time of year for a dry and a dropper here. Dries include elk hair caddis, hoppers, stimulators, beetles, ants and Chernobyl ants. Nymphs include PT nymphs, gold ribbed hairs ears, zug bugs, soft hackles and chironomid patterns. Small crystal buggers, wooly buggers and leeches have been producing fish. While many anglers like to fish off the dam, fishing the back side of the lake is often more productive. The best way to access this area is from a float tube or kayak, though there is limited shore fishing in this area.

ALPINE LAKESWith the heat of summer upon us, the high mountain lakes are now accessible and this is a great way to beat the heat. Anglers report that fishing is very good at the alpine lakes in both the East Humboldt Range and the Ruby Mountains. At higher elevations in the Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt’s anglers may still find snow to cross. The road in Lamoille Canyon is open to the trailhead though there are spots where it is one lane traffic. Please slow down and use caution in those areas. The debris flows from last week’s thunderstorms in Lamoille Canyon are a wakeup call to those traveling in the high mountains to keep an eye on the weather. Kudos to the crews that cleared the road in time for the weekend. Reports indicate that most, if not all of the high mountain lakes, are ice free and fishing has been very good. When hiking to Lamoille Lake, take the stock trail as the hiking trail still has some snow, especially in shady areas. Hidden Lake is ice free and fishing has been good here using small dark dry flies such as beetles, ants, black gnats, black elk hair caddis and Adams.

STREAMSFlows in area streams continue to drop and many are now close to their normal range and very fishable. Flows in some of the streams coming out of the Ruby’s, such as Lamoille Creek are still very high and difficult to fish but most streams in the eastern region of Nevada are in great shape for fishing. You can get to the Bruneau on the Gold Creek Road. While the road to Jarbidge through the Diamond A or from Charleston is rough it is passable though not recommended for cars. Fishing the tailwater below South Fork Reservoir has been productive for reservoir sized fishing swinging buggers, leeches and spinners. Fishing the tailwater below Wildhorse Reservoir has been good for trout using the same presentations. As of July 25, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at approximately 85 cfs below Wildhorse dam and near Mountain City. The Jarbidge River at 11.7 cfs, the Bruneau River at 13.3 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 23.7 cfs, Lamoille Creek twice its normal flow at 89.7 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 45-50 cfs, Cleve Creek at 9.1 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 10.7 cfs and Kingston Creek at 16.6 cfs.