Earlier this week daytime highs were in the 90s, but by Sunday we could see a daytime high in the high 60s with the chance of rain. For a few days overnight lows are even forecast to drop into the 40s. This is music to a trout bum’s ears. A combination of cooling temperatures, rain and wind could help with the extreme algae growth found at area reservoirs.

Surface water temperatures at area reservoirs have been in the low to mid-high 70s and with the longer, cooler nights have dropped to around 70 or low 70s over the past couple of weeks. The possible rain on Sunday should help cool them down some, but the cooler daytime highs and the lower overnight lows will start to bring them down even more.

However, it will still be a few weeks before we see any significant change in surface water temperatures, especially since daytime highs are forecast to rise back up into the 80s later in the week. For the time being, anglers will need to continue to target trout earlier in the morning or in deeper water.

For stream anglers, hoppers are out in full force and trout can’t resist a grasshopper kicking helplessly in the moving water. The rain and cooler temperatures over the weekend may knock some of the hopper population down, but some will still hang on into September. As September wanes and hoppers start to disappear, hopper patterns will still be useful as fish are used to seeing them and will take those patterns late into October.

Now is the time to break out your favorite grasshopper pattern, or put a live one on a light wire hook, and float it through the runs and riffles. Popular grasshopper fly patterns include Chernobyl ants, Dave’s hoppers, Joe’s hoppers, chubby Chernobyls and yellow stimulators.

Finally, as you head out this Labor Day Weekend, please be aware that the fire danger is high and there are fire restrictions in place for all of Elko County and the Humboldt Toiyabe Forest. No open fires outside of improved campground fire rings, no smoking outside of your vehicle, and please use caution when parking your vehicle near or over dried vegetation.

If building a fire in a designated campground, please make sure it is drowned and completely out before going to bed or leaving the campsite. Backcountry travelers should carry a shovel, fire extinguisher and water in case a fire is accidently started. Please report any fires to 911 or 775-748-4000.

WILDHORSE

Surface water temperatures dropped a bit and earlier this week were hovering just above 70 degrees. Algae is still thick and the State Park has posted signs regarding toxic algae. With the weekend weather forecast expect the surface water temperatures to drop into the high 60s. However, fishing is still fairly slow from shore due to surface water temperatures being above the trout’s preferred temperatures and the mats of algae growing there. Shore anglers have done better closer to the canyon by the dam. Look for steeper shorelines where the water gets deeper closer to shore and be fish at first light for best chance of catching trout from shore. The canyon at the north end of the lake by the dam is the best area to fish from shore though access is more difficult. Boaters are doing better and fishing from a boat has picked up especially in the deeper water near the center, at the mouth’s of Hendricks and Penrod arms and in the canyon by the dam. Bass fishing has been fair to good. Those targeting bass should have success fishing structure in about 10 feet of water using soft plastic baits, drop shot set ups, and crankbaits. For fly rodders after trout, active presentations fished on a full sinking line or chironomids or balanced leeches fished about 15 feet below an indicator to get flies deeper are probably going to work the best. Wooly buggers and leech patterns are go-to flies for fishing on a sinking line and balanced leeches and chironomids are your best bet for indicator fishing. Presentations for those throwing hardware include attractor patterns such as spinners, rooster tails, spoons, Rapalas or panther Martins. Darker colors for both fly and spin fishermen seem to be working better. Boaters have been doing fair to good trolling flashers, spinners, spoons and Rapalas fished eight to 15 feet down in the water column. Worms or PowerBait fished around 10 to 15 feet under a bobber or inflated and fished off the bottom are catching a few trout for bait anglers. Anglers may keep one black bass and one wiper 15 inches or longer and the limit on trout is five fish with no minimum size.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

Trout fishing is slow to fair for shore anglers and fair for boaters, with the fish being caught averaging 15 to 20 inches for both. Shore anglers do the best right after sunup with fishing dropping off by 9:00 A.M. Surface water temperatures have dropped a bit into the low 70s and should continue to drop with the weekend’s cooler weather and a chance of rain. That being said, trout are still down in the water column holding 10 to 15 feet down. Water clarity is poor due to algae growth with large clumps of suspended algae that can gum up fishing line. Aquatic vegetation is also a problem, especially at the south end of the lake and in the coves fishing from a boat. Best fishing for trout has been in the middle of the lake along the old river bottom, just off the shelf on the west side just north of Jet Ski Beach and coves closer to the dam. Bass fishing is fair to good. Both lipped and lipless crankbaits have produced bass as well as soft plastics for bass. For fly fishermen targeting trout, buggers, leeches and balanced leeches are working as well as chironomids, balanced leeches and other nymphs. Fish the chironomids, nymphs and balanced leeches about 10 to 15 feet below an indicator. Wooly buggers and leech patterns should be fished using a fast-sinking line and allowing plenty of time for them to sink before starting to strip. Fishing from a boat or float tube will improve fly rodders chances. Those throwing hardware should be using spinners, rooster tails, Kastmasters or panther Martins. Worms and PowerBait fished using a slip sinker and floated off the bottom in water that is 10 feet deep or deeper should work. Shore anglers will have the best luck first thing in the morning and where the shorelines are steeper letting them access deeper water from shore. A few wipers are showing up in the creel. Limits are: one black bass and one wiper 15 inches or longer and five trout with no minimum size.

JIGGS RESERVOIR

Jiggs Reservoir is still mostly full and trout fishing, while slow to fair, should improve with the cooler temperatures. Expect fishing from a float tube or small boat to be more productive as anglers will be able to reach the cooler deeper water in the middle where the trout are hanging out. Inflated worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom using a slip sinker should work early in the morning. Fly fishing anglers should use the same flies as at South Fork Reservoir. Fishing the middle of the reservoir where it is deeper is the best bet for trout though expect slow fishing even there. Anglers are being asked to return all bluegill and bass back into the lake this summer to allow the warm water fishery to grow.

WILSON RESERVOIR

The water level is still good, but dropping with seasonal irrigation. As of this week, the boat ramp was still useable. The water clarity is improving and there aren’t the clumps and mats here like there are at South Fork and Wildhorse. Fishing is slow to fair for trout and fair to good for bass. Surface water temperatures have dropped into the high 60s. Spin anglers should be using rooster tails, spinners, Rapalas and Kastmasters. For fly fishermen, flies like wooly buggers and leech patterns are the best bet though chironomids and damselfly nymphs are also taking fish. Bass are being taken with crankbaits, spinner baits and soft plastics. Bass may hit poppers on still mornings and evenings. The canyon by the dam and the shore where the cabin is are good areas to fish for trout. Worms and PowerBait are working for bait anglers with inflated worms floated a couple of feet off the bottom using a slip sinker producing fish. Boaters are having better luck than shore anglers.

WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR

Willow Creek Reservoir is 90% full after being emptied due to dam repairs and the drought. While there probably are few if any catchable sized fish in the reservoir, it was stocked with approximately 4,000 four-to-six-inch catfish this spring. Expect fishing to be slow and anglers are being asked to return fish back into the reservoir as the fishery recovers.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Surface water temperatures in the south marsh have are in the high 60s and will probably drop a couple of degrees over the weekend due to weather. Anglers report that bass fishing has been good in the south marsh for numbers but fair for size as one keeper is caught for about every 10 to 15 fish hooked. Fishing for bass in unit 21 and off Brown Dike has also been good. Minimum legal size to keep a bass is 10 inches with a limit of 10 bass per angler. Dark colored soft plastics with some sparkle in a weedless set up are what most anglers use. Popular colors include guacamole, pumpkin, motor oil, black and dark blue. A contrasting tail color seems to help the odds of catching fish. Fishing in the collection ditch and spring ponds has been good for trout averaging 14 to 20 inches with an occasional fish over 20 inches. Water clarity and levels continue to be good. Fly anglers have had luck stripping wooly buggers, leeches or small streamers. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs and gold ribbed hares ear nymphs have also been working. Hopper-dropper presentations have been productive in the collection ditch. Other dries to use include damsel fly dries, elk hair caddis, Adams and stimulators. Spin fishermen should be using spinners, Kastmasters, panther Martins and other small lures. It is artificial presentations only in the collection ditch and wading is not allowed here.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

Jakes Creek Reservoir is maintaining a good water level but is dropping with normal seasonal irrigation. Tthere is weed growth along shorelines hampering shore fishing but it is not as bad as most years. Float tubes and small cartop boats greatly improve angler success. Get to the middle and fish back towards the weed beds lining the shoreline. Fishing is fair to good for 9-15 inch trout and largemouth bass up to 14 inches. The best time for trout is early in the morning. Late-summer temperatures will slow down trout angling, especially as the weeds continue to increase. Bass fishing should remain fair to good but could be hampered by vegetation, making angling from a boat, tube or kayak much more successful. Some channel catfish, up to 20 inches, have also been reported. Use the same flies, lures and presentations as at South Fork Reservoir.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Anglers can expect to catch 8- to 10-inch Rainbow Trout and 8-to-10-inch Tiger Trout first thing in the morning or late in the evening. The Largemouth Bass population at Cold Creek Reservoir is small and recovering from recent reservoir drawdowns. Bass fishing has been good throughout the day. Although harvest is still allowed, anglers are encouraged to catch and release bass caught this summer until their population is well established in the lake.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum pool and unfishable. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. Dam construction is fully underway. Fish stocking will resume once the construction is completed and the lake starts to fill. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Due to monsoonal thunderstorms and Hurricane Hillary, the water temperature at Comins Lake has dropped from the low 70s to 66 degrees. The water clarity in Comins Lake has also improved in recent weeks with less “tea stained” color to the water. Anglers can still expect to catch 14-to-18-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout and possibly a Tiger Trout Anglers can expect Largemouth Bass in the 10-to-13-inch range. Fishing first thing in the morning or early evening hours will be best for trout. Largemouth Bass should be active throughout the day. Anglers are encouraged to target Northern Pike while they are fishing. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

Illipah Reservoir is still near 90% capacity. Water clarity continues to be excellent. Surface water temperatures range in the upper mid-60s. Large weed mats on the south end of the reservoir can be targeted by anglers looking to pick up trout lurking in their shade. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout. Due to the warm days we are having anglers should try fishing first thing in the morning or in the evening hours. With the cooler temperatures forecast for the weekend, fishing should improve. A variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners should produce trout for anglers. Fly rodders have had success with bugger and leech patterns as well as with chironomids under an indicator.

ANGEL LAKE

Fishing has been fair to good for trout averaging eight to 10 inches using worms under a bobber, small spinners and green PowerBait. Fly fishermen are having success with both dry flies and subsurface presentations. This is the perfect time of year for a dry and a dropper here. Dries include elk hair caddis, hoppers, stimulators, beetles, ants and Chernobyl ants. Nymphs include PT nymphs, gold ribbed hairs ears, zug bugs, soft hackles and chironomid patterns. Small crystal buggers, wooly buggers and leeches have been producing fish. While many anglers like to fish off the dam, fishing the back side of the lake is often more productive. The best way to access this area is from a float tube or kayak, though there is limited shore fishing in this area.

ALPINE LAKES

Anglers report that fishing is still good at the alpine lakes in both the East Humboldt Range and the Ruby Mountains though anglers should check weather reports before heading into the back country this weekend. Fly fishermen are having success using small dark dry flies such as beetles, ants, black gnats, black elk hair caddis and Adams. Hopper-dropper presentations are also productive using the usual assortment of small nymphs including PT’s, hares ears, olive or peacock soft hackles and chironomids. Spin fishermen should be using small spinners and rooster tails. Bait anglers will do well using a small piece of worm, PowerBait or live grasshoppers caught on the way up. Look for submerged structure (boulders) and the parts of the lakes where either snowmelt or small creeks enter the lake as areas that hold fish.

STREAMS

Stream flows are good for the most part in area streams. Flows in the tailwater below South Fork Reservoir increased a bit and fishing should be good for reservoir sized fishing swinging buggers, leeches and spinners in the deeper pools and runs the first half mile below the dam. Dry flies are also very productive on all of the streams in the area. Flows in the East Fork of the Owyhee below Wildhorse Reservoir have dropped significantly making fishing difficult between the dam and where Beaver Creek enters the river. Once below Beaver Creek the fishing has been fair to good for trout using dry flies though dish will be holding in pools due to the low flows. As of August 30, the East Fork of the Owyhee was just a trickle below the dam at 2.78 cfs and flowing at approximately 11 cfs at Mountain City. The Jarbidge River at 5.47 cfs, the Bruneau River at 9.13 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 33.4 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 9.36 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt approximately 20 cfs, Cleve Creek at 8.8 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 6.45 cfs and Kingston Creek at 12.8 cfs.