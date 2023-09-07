The cooler air temperatures combined with the scattered rain showers this weekend helped cool area reservoir water temperatures just a bit. Surface water temperatures are dropping into the high 60s at most reservoirs and this should help turn the tide on trout fishing.

The weather fronts that have moved through have also made for some windy weather conditions, especially in the afternoons making casting difficult. However, as we have stated before, use the wind to your advantage. Wind will push food sources to the leeward side of the water through wave action, providing easy pickings for fish. Knowing this, fish the side of the lake where the fish are foraging.

Wind will also blow terrestrial insects into both lakes and streams providing some furious top water action as the fish dine on larger insects like beetles, bees, and grasshoppers.

Fish those types of bait, whether floating a natural insect on a light wire hook or using an artificial, let the presentation drift through the riffles and pools. However, stealth is often key on our small creeks, so walk softly, keep low, wear drab clothing and drop your presentation softly upstream from where the fish are.

Anglers in small craft, canoes and float tubes should also be aware that the high winds can make getting back to where you started from difficult. They can easily swamp one of these small vessels. Pay attention to the weather forecast, the current conditions and get off the water if the wind starts to really blow in the afternoon. And of course, always wear your lifejacket.

NDOW will be holding a free Introduction to Fly Fishing clinic the weekend of Sept. 30. It is a two-part class with casting lessons in the Elko City Park on Thursday evening (Sept. 28) from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., then on the water fishing Saturday morning, Sept. 30, from 8 am. to noon.

NDOW does have equipment for those participants who don’t have any. For more information or to sign up for the class go www.ndow.org/education or go to their Facebook page.

WILDHORSESurface water temperatures continue to drop and were in the high 60s earlier this week. Algae is still thick and the State Park has posted signs regarding toxic algae. Expect the algae to start dying off just a bit as the water cools. Trout fishing is starting to pick up as the water cools with boaters doing better than shore fishermen. Shore anglers have done better closer to the canyon by the dam. Look for steeper shorelines where the water gets deeper closer to shore and be fish at first light for best chance of catching trout from shore. The canyon at the north end of the lake by the dam is the best area to fish from shore though access is more difficult. Boaters are doing better and fishing from a boat has picked up especially in the deeper water near the center, at the mouth’s of Hendricks and Penrod arms and in the canyon by the dam. Bass fishing continues to be fair to good. Those targeting bass should have success fishing structure in about 10 feet of water using soft plastic baits, drop shot set ups, and crankbaits. For trout wooly buggers and leech patterns are go-to flies for fishing on a sinking line and balanced leeches and chironomids are your best bet for indicator fishing. Plan on getting them down around 10 to 15 feet deep. Presentations for those throwing hardware include attractor patterns such as spinners, rooster tails, spoons, Rapalas or panther Martins. Darker colors for both fly and spin fishermen seem to be working better. Boaters have been doing fair to good trolling flashers, spinners, spoons and Rapalas fished eight to 15 feet down in the water column. Worms or PowerBait fished around 10 to 15 feet under a bobber or inflated and fished off the bottom are catching a few trout for bait anglers. Anglers may keep one black bass and one wiper 15 inches or longer and the limit on trout is five fish with no minimum size.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIRTrout fishing is slow to fair for shore anglers and fair for boaters, with the fish being caught averaging 15 to 20 inches for both. Shore anglers do the best right after sunup with fishing dropping off by 9:00 A.M. Surface water temperatures have dropped a bit, ranging from the high 60s to the low 70s depending upon time of day and location. Trout are still down in the water column holding 10 to 15 feet down. Water clarity is poor due to algae growth with large clumps of suspended algae that can gum up fishing line. Aquatic vegetation is also a problem, especially at the south end of the lake and in the coves. Best fishing for trout has been in the middle of the lake along the old river bottom, just off the shelf on the west side just north of Jet Ski Beach and coves closer to the dam. Bass fishing is fair to good. Both lipped and lipless crankbaits have produced bass as well as soft plastics for bass. For fly fishermen targeting trout, buggers, leeches and balanced leeches are working as well as chironomids, balanced leeches and other nymphs. Fish the chironomids, nymphs and balanced leeches about 10 to 15 feet below an indicator. Wooly buggers and leech patterns should be fished using a fast-sinking line and allowing plenty of time for them to sink before starting to strip. Fishing from a boat or float tube will improve fly rodders chances. Those throwing hardware should be using spinners, rooster tails, Kastmasters or panther Martins. Worms and PowerBait fished using a slip sinker and floated off the bottom in water that is 10 feet deep or deeper should work. Shore anglers will have the best luck first thing in the morning and where the shorelines are steeper letting them access deeper water from shore. A few wipers are showing up in the creel. Limits are: one black bass and one wiper 15 inches or longer and five trout with no minimum size.

JIGGS RESERVOIRJiggs Reservoir is still mostly full and trout fishing, while slow to fair, should improve with the cooler temperatures. Expect fishing from a float tube or small boat to be more productive as anglers will be able to reach the cooler deeper water in the middle where the trout are hanging out. Inflated worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom using a slip sinker should work early in the morning. Fly fishing anglers should use the same flies as at South Fork Reservoir. UsingFishing the middle of the reservoir where it is deeper is the best bet for trout though expect slow fishing even there. Anglers are being asked to return all bluegill and bass back into the lake this summer to allow the warm water fishery to grow.

WILSON RESERVOIRThe water level is still good, but dropping with seasonal irrigation. The water clarity is improving and there aren’t the clumps and mats here like there are at South Fork and Wildhorse. Fishing is slow to fair for trout and fair to good for bass. Surface water temperatures are the high 60s. Spin anglers should be using rooster tails, spinners, Rapalas and Kastmasters. For fly fishermen, flies like wooly buggers and leech patterns are the best bet though chironomids and damselfly nymphs are also taking fish. Bass are being taken with crankbaits, spinner baits and soft plastics. Bass may hit poppers on still mornings and evenings. The canyon by the dam and the shore where the cabin is are good areas to fish for trout. Worms and PowerBait are working for bait anglers with inflated worms floated a couple of feet off the bottom using a slip sinker producing fish. Boaters are having better luck than shore anglers.

WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIRWillow Creek Reservoir is 90% full after being emptied due to dam repairs and the drought. While there probably are few if any catchable sized fish in the reservoir, it was stocked with approximately 4,000 four-to-six-inch catfish this spring. Expect fishing to be slow and anglers are being asked to return fish back into the reservoir as the fishery recovers.

RUBY LAKE NWRSurface water temperatures in the south marsh are in the mid to high 60s, Anglers report that bass fishing has been good in the south marsh for numbers but fair for size as one keeper is caught for about every 10 to 15 fish hooked. Fishing for bass in unit 21 and off Brown Dike has also been good. Expect bass fishing to start to slow with the cooler temperatures and shorter daylight hours. Minimum legal size to keep a bass is 10 inches with a limit of 10 bass per angler. Dark colored soft plastics with some sparkle in a weedless set up are what most anglers use. Popular colors include guacamole, pumpkin, motor oil, black and dark blue. A contrasting tail color seems to help the odds of catching fish. Fishing in the collection ditch and spring ponds has been good for trout averaging 14 to 20 inches with an occasional fish over 20 inches. Water clarity and levels continue to be good. Fly anglers have had luck stripping wooly buggers, leeches or small streamers. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs and gold ribbed hares ear nymphs have also been working. Hopper-dropper presentations continue to be productive in the collection ditch. Other dries to use include damsel fly dries, elk hair caddis, Adams and stimulators. Spin fishermen should be using spinners, Kastmasters, panther Martins and other small lures. It is artificial presentations only in the collection ditch and wading is not allowed here.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIRJakes Creek Reservoir is maintaining a good water level but is dropping with normal seasonal irrigation. There is weed growth along shorelines hampering shore fishing but it is not as bad as most years. Float tubes and small cartop boats greatly improve angler success. Get to the middle and fish back towards the weed beds lining the shoreline. Fishing is fair to good for 9-15 inch trout and largemouth bass up to 14 inches. The best time for trout is early in the morning. Late-summer temperatures will slow down trout angling, especially as the weeds continue to increase. Bass fishing should remain fair to good but could be hampered by vegetation, making angling from a boat, tube or kayak much more successful. Use the same flies, lures and presentations as at South Fork Reservoir.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIRAnglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout and 8-to-10-inch Tiger Trout first thing in the morning or late in the evening. The Largemouth Bass population at Cold Creek Reservoir is small and recovering from recent reservoir drawdowns. Bass fishing has been good throughout the day. Although harvest is still allowed, anglers are encouraged to catch and release bass caught this summer until their population is well established in the lake.

CAVE LAKECave Lake is lowered to minimum pool and unfishable. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. Dam construction is fully underway. Fish stocking will resume once the construction is completed and the lake starts to fill. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKESurface water temperatures here are in the mid to high 60s and the water clarity in Comins Lake has also improved in recent weeks with less “tea stained” color to the water. Anglers can expect to catch 14-to-18-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout and possibly a Tiger Trout Anglers can expect Largemouth Bass in the 10-to-13-inch range. Fishing first thing in the morning or early evening hours will be best for trout. Largemouth Bass should be active throughout the day. Anglers are encouraged to target Northern Pike while they are fishing. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAHIllipah Reservoir is still near 90% capacity. Water clarity continues to be excellent. Surface water temperatures range in the mid to upper 60s. Large weed mats on the south end of the reservoir can be targeted by anglers looking to pick up trout lurking along the edges. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout. As we head into fall, the cooler temperatures should improve fishing here. A variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners should produce trout for anglers. Fly rodders have had success with bugger and leech patterns as well as with chironomids under an indicator.

ANGEL LAKE

Little or no change here though expect fishing to improve as we head into fall. Fishing has been fair to good for trout averaging eight to 10 inches using worms under a bobber, small spinners and green PowerBait. Fly fishermen are having success with both dry flies and subsurface presentations. This is the perfect time of year for a dry and a dropper here. Dries include elk hair caddis, hoppers, stimulators, beetles, ants and Chernobyl ants. Nymphs include PT nymphs, gold ribbed hairs ears, zug bugs, soft hackles and chironomid patterns. Small crystal buggers, wooly buggers and leeches have been producing fish. While many anglers like to fish off the dam, fishing the back side of the lake is often more productive. The best way to access this area is from a float tube or kayak, though there is limited shore fishing in this area.

ALPINE LAKESAnglers report that fishing is still good at the alpine lakes in both the East Humboldt Range and the Ruby Mountains though anglers should check weather reports before heading into the back country. Fly fishermen are having success using small dark dry flies such as beetles, ants, black gnats, black elk hair caddis and Adams. Hopper-dropper presentations are also productive using the usual assortment of small nymphs including PT’s, hares ears, olive or peacock soft hackles and chironomids. Spin fishermen should be using small spinners and rooster tails. Bait anglers will do well using a small piece of worm, PowerBait or live grasshoppers caught on the way up. Look for submerged structure (boulders) and the parts of the lakes where either snowmelt or small creeks enter the lake as areas that hold fish.

STREAMSLast weekend’s rain improved flows in many streams especially those in Elko County. Flows in the tailwater below South Fork Reservoir are good and fishing should be good for reservoir sized fish swinging buggers, leeches and spinners in the deeper pools and runs the first half mile below the dam. Dry flies are also very productive on all the streams in the area. Flows in the East Fork of the Owyhee below Wildhorse Reservoir are still low right below the dam, but pick up below the confluence with Beaver and Badger Creeks and the fishing has been fair to good for trout using dry flies. As of September 6, the East Fork of the Owyhee was just a trickle below the dam at 3.04 cfs and flowing 27.5 cfs at Mountain City. The Jarbidge River at 16.1 cfs, the Bruneau River at 25.3 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 84.2 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 12.9 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 24.7 cfs, Cleve Creek at 8.54 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 6.45 cfs and Kingston Creek at 13.7 cfs.