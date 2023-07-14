Over the past couple of weeks I have had anglers tell me that Wildhorse or South Fork are “turning over” because they are seeing floating debris and the algae is coming on. This does not happen during the summer, but right after and before ice out. A lake turns when the surface water temperatures equalize with the water temperatures of the depths below and generally a wind event causes the water from the top to be exchanged with the water at the bottom.

Temperature changes very slowly in a large body of water as its mass acts as a storage unit for heat. During the summer, the top layer of water heats up, while the depths hold the cooler denser water. The two layers are separated by another layer called a thermocline. This is an area of rapid oxygen and temperature change in a relatively thin layer.

As the surface layer cools down with the longer nights and colder weather in the fall it becomes denser. When it gets close to the temperature of the depths, generally close to 40 degrees, it starts to sink into and through the thermocline.

Eventually the temperature of all the layers becomes similar and the different layers mix together. This is when the lake turns. The surface is stirred by winds mixing oxygen into the water, it becomes cooler, and therefore denser because it is exposed to the cold air temperatures and sinks deeper, drawing the less oxygenated warmer water to the surface. This cycle continues for a while drawing oxygen down into the depths.

Like most compounds, water gets denser as it gets colder, until around 39 degrees where it is at its densest. Below that temperature it gets lighter, until it becomes a solid at 32 degrees where it is so light that it floats on the denser colder water. This ice on the surface helps insulate the water below from even colder air temperatures.

With the oxygen being replenished in the deeper water, fish can descend into that area, which during the cold of winter is actually warmer than near the surface. This is how many fish can survive Nevada’s harsh winters. It also keeps the depths of the lake from becoming sterile areas as the decay of dead plants and animals that settle to bottom would use up most of the oxygen without this mixing.

Both Wild Horse and South Fork are dimictic (the word of the day), which means that they mix twice a year, once in the spring and then again in the fall not during the heat of summer.

WILDHORSE

Very little change here in fishing conditions. The water clarity is deteriorating due to algae growth especially on leeward shores where the wind pushes it. Surface water temperatures have moved into the 70s and trout are starting to move into deeper water. Trout fishing is fair, but bass fishing has picked up. While shore anglers will need to cast a bit farther and fish deeper for trout. Bass fishing is picking up and with daytime highs expected in the 90s over the next week it should only get better. Those targeting bass should have success using soft plastic baits, drop shot set ups, and crankbaits around structure. Fly rodders have landed trout stripping buggers and leech patterns on a full sink line. Balanced leeches and chironomid patterns under an indicator are also producing fish but need to be fished deeper. Presentations for those throwing hardware include attractor patterns such as spinners, rooster tails, spoons, Rapalas or panther Martins. Darker colors for both fly and spin fishermen seem to be working better. Boaters have been doing well trolling flashers, spinners, spoons and Rapalas fished fairly shallow. Worms or PowerBait fished around seven to 10 feet under a bobber or inflated and fished off the bottom are catching a few trout for bait anglers. Wildhorse Reservoir was stocked with approximately 16,000 catfish and 500 wipers a month ago. Approximately 28,700 rainbow trout and 5,200 tiger trout have been stocked so far this year. Anglers may now keep one black bass 15 inches or longer

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

Trout fishing fair to good with fish averaging 15 to 20 inches for both shore anglers and boaters. Surface water temperatures range from the low to mid-70s and trout are starting to move down in the water column. Water clarity is starting to deteriorate as algae is growing. Aquatic vegetation is also starting to grow, especially at the south end of the lake. Bass fishing is improving with warmer water temperatures and will continue to improve with daytime highs moving into the 90s over the next week. Anglers may now keep one black bass 15 inches or longer. Both lipped and lipless crankbaits have produced bass as well as soft plastics for bass. For fly fishermen targeting trout, buggers, leeches and balanced leeches are working as well as chironomids, balanced leeches and other nymphs. Chironomid fishing has been good along Jet Ski Beach and the coves north of it. Those throwing hardware should be using spinners, rooster tails, Kastmasters or panther Martins. Worms and PowerBait fished fairly shallow below a bobber are working. Anglers report catching wipers using topwater lures in 10 to 12 feet of water. South Fork Reservoir was stocked with 16,000 catfish and 500 wipers a few weeks ago and more than 65,000 trout so far this year.

JIGGS RESERVOIR

Jiggs Reservoir is full and has been stocked with eight-to-10 inch trout as well as some surplus brood stock from Gallagher Fish Hatchery. Fishing has been fair to good for trout using the usual worms or PowerBait. Fly fishing anglers should use the same flies as at South Fork Reservoir. NDOW stocked 1,750 bluegill ranging between three and eight inches into the lake this week. Later this summer when conditions permit, largemouth bass will be introduced as well. Anglers are being asked to return all bluegill and bass back into the lake this summer to allow the warm water fishery to grow.

WILSON RESERVOIR

The water clarity is still good, though algae is starting to grow, and fishing is good for trout and bass. Surface water temperatures are in the low 70s. Spin anglers should be using rooster tails, spinners, Rapalas and Kastmasters. For fly fishermen, flies like wooly buggers and leech patterns are the best bet though chironomids and damselfly nymphs are also taking fish. Bass are being taken with crankbaits, spinnerbaits and soft plastics. Worms and PowerBait are working for bait anglers with inflated worms floated a couple of feet off the bottom producing fish. The road is in good shape going out though there is wash boarding in spots. Wilson was stocked with approximately 15,000 trout in May and fishing should continue to be good throughout the summer.

WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR

Willow Creek Reservoir is 90% full after being emptied due to dam repairs and the drought. While there probably are few if any catchable sized fish in the reservoir, it was stocked with approximately 4,000 four-to-six inch catfish this spring. Expect fishing to be slow and anglers are being asked to return fish back into the reservoir as the fishery recovers. NDOW has plans to plant crappie and bass from other waters when water conditions allow.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Very little change here. Surface water temperatures in the south marsh have moved into the high 60s with fair to good fishing for bass in unit 21 and off Brown Dike. This should be a good year for bass in the south marsh and for fishing for trout in the collection ditch and spring ponds. Fishing in the collection ditch and spring ponds has been good with recent stocking as well as nice carry over trout from last fall. Trout in the collection ditch have been averaging 14 to 20 inches. Water clarity and levels are good. Fly anglers have had luck stripping wooly buggers, leeches or small streamers. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs and gold ribbed hares ear nymphs have also been working. Damselflies and Mayflies should are starting to hatch, so damsel nymphs, dries and Mayfly dries may also be part of your arsenal. Fishing a dry and a dropper using hoppers, stimulators, Chernobyl ants or elk hair caddis with one of the above mentioned nymphs improves your odds. Spin fishermen should be using spinners, Kastmasters, panther Martins and other small lures. It is artificial presentations only in the collection ditch. Boats with electric motors may now be put on the south marsh. Bass fishing is fair to good depending upon the weather. With the warmer weather forecast expect bass fishing to pick up. Best time to fish for bass right now is late afternoon when temperatures are warmer. Dark colored soft plastics with some sparkle have been producing some keeper bass. Popular colors include guacamole, pumpkin, motor oil, black and dark blue. It is averaging about 10 bass per keeper at this time. Only bass 10 inches or longer may be kept by anglers. Approximately 2,600 trout have been stocked in the collection ditch this spring while the south marsh was stocked with almost 4,400 trout.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

The reservoir is full and anglers report fair to good fishing for trout up to 17 inches and bass with a few catfish showing up in the creel. Catfish have been caught along road side of the reservoir. Use the same flies, lures and presentations as at South Fork Reservoir. Aquatic vegetation is growing along the shorelines and is starting to make shore fishing difficult. Jakes Creek was stocked with approximately 3,000 trout in early May.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Cold Creek received its spring allotment of 2,050 Rainbow Trout averaging 8.5 inches and 1,500 Tiger Trout averaging 9 inches. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout and 8-to-10-inch Tiger Trout first thing in the morning or late in the evening. The Largemouth Bass population at Cold Creek Reservoir is small and recovering from recent reservoir drawdowns. Bass fishing has been good throughout the day. Although harvest is still allowed, anglers are encouraged to catch and release bass caught until their population is well established in the lake.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum pool and unfishable. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. Dam construction is fully underway. Fish stocking will resume once the construction is completed and the lake starts to fill. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

The water continues to be a tea-stained color caused by the release of tannins from the rehydration of the vegetation surrounding the lake. Surface water temperatures are sitting at 70 degrees with water temperatures in the deeper water column sitting in the mid to upper 60s. Fishing is still slower than normal; however bass fishing is picking up with catch rates being decent. Anglers can still expect to catch 14-to-18-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout and possibly a Tiger Trout. A total of 8,539 Rainbow Trout were stocked this spring averaging 9 inches. Anglers can expect Largemouth Bass in the 10-to-13-inch range. Fishing first thing in the morning or early evening hours will be best for trout. Largemouth Bass should be active throughout the day. Anglers are encouraged to target Northern Pike while they are fishing. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

Illipah Reservoir is still near 90% capacity. Water clarity continues to be excellent. Surface water temperatures range in the upper 60s to 70 degrees Fahrenheit. A total of 8,031 Rainbow Trout averaging 9 inches were stocked into the reservoir this spring. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout. Due to the warm days we are having anglers should try fishing first thing in the morning or early evening hours. A variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners should produce trout for anglers. Fly rodders have had success with bugger and leech patterns as well as with chironomids under an indicator.

ANGEL LAKE

The road is open to Angel Lake and the lake is full and ice free. Fishing has been good for trout averaging eight to 10 inches using worms, small spinners and green PowerBait. Fly fishermen are having success with subsurface presentations. Small crystal buggers, wooly buggers and leeches have been producing fish. Chronomids, pheasant tail nymphs and soft hackles fished under an indicator are also working. Angel Lake has been stocked with approximately 1,600 trout so far this year including approximately 100 surplus brood stock averaging almost 20 inches!

ALPINE LAKES

Access to many of the high mountain lakes is still difficult due to snow at higher elevations though it is improving. The road in Lamoille Canyon is finally open to the trailhead though there are spots where it is one lane traffic due to snow avalanches. Please slow down and use caution in those areas. Lamoille Lake was 75% open water earlier this week while Island Lake is 100% open. When hiking to Lamoille Lake, take the stock trail as the hiking trail still has a fair amount of snow, especially in shady areas. Rumor has it that Liberty Lake was still ice covered as of last week. With the snowpack expect a very late start to summer fishing at the high elevation lakes. While anglers can now get to most lakes, they will have to deal with snow in many areas. Once accessible expect good fishing.

STREAMS

Flows in area streams continue to drop and many are now close to their normal range and very fishable. Flows in some of the streams coming out of the Ruby’s, such as Lamoille Creek are still very high and difficult to fish but most streams in the eastern region of Nevada are in great shape for fishing. Access is drying out and is good for the most part. You can get to the Bruneau on the Gold Creek Road. While the road to Jarbidge through the Diamond A or from Charleston is rough it is passable though not recommended for cars. Fishing the tailwater below South Fork Reservoir has been productive for reservoir sized fishing swinging buggers, leeches and spinners. Fishing the tailwater below Wildhorse Reservoir has been fair to good for trout using the same presentations though drifting nymphs under a dry fly or strike indicator has also produced trout. As of the morning of July 13, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 87.4 cfs below Wildhorse dam, while the station near Mountain City was flowing at 94 cfs. The Jarbidge River at 24.4 cfs, the Bruneau River at 20.8 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 75.8 cfs, Lamoille Creek still a high 160 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 135 cfs, Cleve Creek at 11.3 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 10.2 cfs and Kingston Creek at 23.6 cfs.