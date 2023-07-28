I walk my dog early in the morning, while it is still cool. We walk along dirt roads through the sagebrush. Recently, I heard a distinct “peent” call above me. Looking up, I watched a bird with long, pointed wings circling and swooping in erratic flight. Two more were flying in the same pattern nearby.

The common nighthawk is a sign of summer mornings and evenings. The mottled brown bird is best identified by white stripes across the underside of the wings. The males also carry a white throat. In flight, the nighthawk’s slim body and narrow wings look more like a falcon than an actual falcon does.

Their flight, best observed at dusk and dawn, is with measured wing beats that suddenly become rapid as they make quick turns and swoops to capture a flying insect. Their nasal “peent” call is sometimes heard, but it takes careful listening to hear the male’s display toward females. It circles high in the air before diving toward the ground, pulling out of the dive at the last second. This produces a deep whirring sound from the wings.

The other way I have seen a nighthawk is shown in the above photo. This one perched in the daytime on a wood fence post. They carry excellent camouflage, looking like wood, and hide in plain view. This nighthawk allowed me to come quite close, secure in its knowledge that I could not possibly see it.

Since people often see nighthawks at night and hear the male’s booming sounds, they are sometimes called bullbats. Females generally nest on open ground although eggs have been found on fence posts and gravel roofs. No actual nest is built, the eggs are simply placed on the surface. They will try to distract a person walking too close to the nest.

Nighthawks seem to have tiny mouths when closed but their mouths can open wide and are lined with bristles. They also have large eyes to see better in the dark. These adaptations help them capture moths, wasps, beetles, flying ants, mosquitoes and other flying insects.

Common nighthawks are sometimes seen circling baseball field lights on soft summer evenings. They even drink water on the fly, dipping their lower mandible into a pond or stream as they fly close to its surface.

They are found throughout North America, absent only from the hot deserts of the Southwest. Their numbers are declining seriously in many areas. Causes include changes in land use and agriculture’s overuse of pesticides. Nighthawks nesting on gravel roofs are affected by a growing number of crows, which eat the eggs.