Summer goes by quickly. Cindy and I had been spending too many days doing house and yard work and complaining about the heat. We needed to get out in nature and nourish our souls.

So early one morning, we hiked the Thomas Canyon Trail in Lamoille Canyon. We wanted to be done hiking before it got hot, so we started early enough that the sun did not touch us until we were walking back down the trail. This is one of our favorite hikes in the Ruby Mountains. We did not hike far, one mile into the canyon to the waterfall.

The trailhead is in the Thomas Canyon Campground, on the back loop next to campsite No. 30, so we parked in the main parking area and walked the loop road to the trailhead. The only problem with this trail is the first quarter-mile where it is steep. The trail needs some serious work on the steepest section, but no trail crew seems to want to take on the difficult task of taming this steep section.

Now is a great time to hike anywhere in the Rubies. The mountain mahogany trees were covered with their long, curling, silvery seeds, giving the trees a gray appearance. The wildflowers were in full bloom. In places along the trail, the vegetation was so thick and tall we had to push past it. The delicate masses of white flowers on the mountain spray bushes were blooming. Yellow arnica flowers bordered the trail in thick bunches. The western coneflowers had not yet begun to bloom. In a week or so, tiny yellow flowers will ring the brown, cone-shaped flower head. Indian paintbrush, columbine, sego lilies and horsemint were also blooming.

Thomas Canyon has suffered the same calamities as the main canyon. The 2018 Range2 fire that burned through the main canyon barely burned into this side canyon, killing a few trees away from the trail. The 2021 debris flows that closed the main canyon road for a month also came down Thomas Canyon’s side walls. But by the time they reached the trail, the water was only carrying sand. Short stretches of the trail are now covered with soft sand.

Some avalanche debris from last winter could be seen near the trail. Broken pine branches still carried last year’s needles. In three places, vegetation was bent over from rushing water during this summer’s heavy rainstorm that brought down more debris in the main canyon.

The beaver dams looked active although the creek was running so high that crossing to it did not look good. The stream that feeds water through the dams on its way to the main Thomas Canyon creek was a white strip of cascading water down the canyon side wall.

We sat on a rock near the waterfall. Here is some terminology: the water in a waterfall falls free for a ways. The water in a cascade tumbles over rocks during a steep drop. This waterfall has a drop of about six vertical feet but the water is flowing so fast as it leaves the upper ledge of rock, it probably falls forward and down 12-15 feet before striking the rock below. Early in the hike, during the steep climb, the water was loud as it cascaded down toward the campground.

We could see some bristlecone pines far above us from the waterfall. Although the Southern Rubies and East Humboldt Range have more of these long-living pines, Thomas Canyon is the only spot in the Northern Rubies with bristlecones. The stream that cascades down the side wall to flow through the beaver dams comes out of a side canyon. The shoulder between that side canyon and Thomas Canyon has pines growing out of what looks like solid rock.

There is an easy way to distinguish bristlecones from the whitebark pines that are so common in the Rubies. Whitebark branches grow upward, creating a “broom” like shape to the treetop. Bristlecone branches droop downward. Using binoculars, these two pines can be seen high above the canyon bottom.

One problem with hiking in the Rubies is storms appear suddenly, not being visible until they arrive over the canyon sides. A short rain started us walking back down the canyon. But the sun quickly came out again, brightening the western canyon wall. As we hiked downhill, the sun crept down until it finally touched us above the steep part of the trail.