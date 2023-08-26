Walking through Thomas Canyon Campground recently, I looked up at the towering canyon walls surrounding me and wondered “when a glacier filled this canyon, how deep was the ice?” Looking at these canyon walls, I came up with a rather unscientific way to guess this depth, but more on that later.

First I had to decide when was the ice the deepest? North America, the Ruby Mountains, and Lamoille Canyon have all seen two most recent major glacial periods. The glacier slowly grinding its way down this canyon about 150,000 years ago was the more extensive so probably had the greater depth of ice.

The more recent glacier, about 15,000 years ago, also moved down this canyon but was likely smaller. During that glacier period, the Lamoille Canyon glacier only advanced down canyon about a mile past today’s campground, so it was probably not as thick.

During both glacial periods, glaciers formed in the cirque, or bowl, now containing Lamoille Lake, plus along the shelves now containing Dollar Lakes and the finger ponds above Road’s End. For hundreds of years, perhaps thousands of years, this glacier slowly moved down through the entire canyon.

It exited the canyon mouth and extended another couple of miles on the flat before the slow forward movement became equaled by the speed of melting ice. For hundreds of years, the glacier still moved forward, but its front face never got any farther away from the canyon mouth. This 12-mile long glacier was the longest formed anywhere in the Great Basin.

This earlier, huge glacier had ice added to it from each side canyon on its left, or south, side. Glaciers joined it from Island Lake Canyon, Thomas Canyon, Right Fork Canyon, and others. Each added more ice to the main glacier.

Which brings me back to this point in the campground. Here, about in mid-canyon, an approximation of the depth of ice is visible. Stand in the campground and look at the north canyon wall, across the main road from the campground. Now, draw an imaginary horizontal line across the slope, dividing it into an upper and lower halves. Ignore the vegetation, which would not have been there when the glacier was moving past this point. Look at the rock. Compare the rock above your imaginary line to that below it.

The upper rock is rough, with numerous small gulleys. The lower rock is smoother, with fewer gulleys. (This difference can be seen in the above photo.) For hundreds of years, that lower rock had ice grinding past it. This ice carried boulders, rocks, gravel, and sand, frozen into the ice. That debris ground away at the rock on the canyon wall. The upper rock did not have ice grinding past it. It was probably covered with snow year-round, but not moving ice.

At today’s Thomas Canyon Campground, the canyon wall is about 2,000 feet high. The glacier covered about the lower half of that so its surface was about 1,000 feet above the canyon floor.

If I was standing at this spot 150,000 years ago, I would have been encased in ice 1,000 feet thick. But maybe not, Lamoille Creek continued to flow through channels beneath the ice. Perhaps I would be merely swept down canyon in complete darkness, bouncing over boulders in ice cold, roaring water. Neither one sounds good.