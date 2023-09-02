I am imagining a Sunday morning in January. It is snowing outside and I have already shoveled the sidewalk once. Cindy has made my favorite Sunday breakfast, oatmeal flour waffles. I am spreading applesauce over mine and dribbling on chokecherry syrup.

Actually, it is August as I imagine this breakfast. I am separating juice and pulp from the pits of boiled chokecherries. Cindy is putting up several jars of chokecherry syrup and jam. With the abundant moisture this year, it is a good year for picking chokecherries and a good time to prepare for winter.

Recently, I heard someone describe chokecherries as being inedible off the bush, that they were too bitter to eat. I love ripe chokecherries and often strip a handful off a bush to eat. They are especially delicious after a few frosts.

Historically, people have used chokecherries for a variety of uses. This is surprising, considering their leaves, stems, and pits are toxic, containing hydrocyanic acid. Crushed pits release poisonous hydrogen cyanide. Animals eating enough leaves to make up about 0.25% of their weight can die. Dogs and horses have been known to poison themselves by eating berries. But eating the berries and spitting out the pits is fine. Cooking the berries and separating the pits is fine.

Native Americans have eaten chokecherries for thousands of years. They have also used small amounts of stems and leaves for medicinal purposes. They usually ate whole berries, including the pulp, skin and pits. They pulverized whole berries into a pulp, shaped them into balls and dried them in the sun. It was a good way to store the fruit for later use. Drying the pulp inactivated the hydrocyanic acid.

Most tribes made pemmican. A slice of dried meat was pulverized with a stone. Hot bone marrow or animal fat was mixed with the meat, along with crushed chokecherries. The mass was then dried. Pemmican could be stored as a winter food. Many tribes also added the whole berries to soups and stews as flavoring and as a thickening agent. Cooking the pits also deactivated the toxin.

Native Americans saw chokecherry as a medical pharmacy. Some drank berry juice to stop post-partum hemorrhage. Some used the juice to treat diarrhea and sore throats. An infusion made from boiled bark was used for coughs, laryngitis, chills, ague, and fevers. Warm chokecherry tea eased labor pains. Root bark was used as a rinse for open sores and old skin ulcers. Branches and leaves were burned in sweat lodges to treat indigestion and jaundice.

Lewis and Clark recorded in their journals that while camped on the upper Missouri River Captain Lewis became ill with abdominal cramps and fever, but a tea made from chokecherry twigs cured him by the next day.

Limbs were used to make arrow shafts, bows, pipes, tipi stakes and pins. Mountain men washed their steel traps in water boiled with the bark to remove any human scent.

Chokecherries continue to be used as medicine. Its bark was listed in the U.S. Pharmacopoeia from 1820 to 1970. It is still used as a flavor agent for liquid medicines. It is used to treat debility, hectic fever, irritative dyspepsia, irritability of the nervous system, fever, pleurisy, whooping cough, tuberculosis, pneumonia, sore throats and gastrointestinal problems. It is recommended as a rinse on burns, open sores, cankers and skin ulcers.

Chokecherry bushes are also important for animals. Birds, rabbits, rodents and bears eat its fruits. Birds use the bushes for food, cover and nesting habitat. Deer browse it extensively in the winter. The flowers provide an important source of nectar for butterflies, honeybees, and ants.

But no use of chokecherries is as important as that coming January morning, with waffles and chokecherry syrup.