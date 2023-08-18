There are so many reasons why the Ruby Mountains are special, let me add just one more. The wildflowers are blooming. While vegetation in the valleys has matured, turned tan and dry, the wildflowers along the Island Lake Trail are spectacular in August.

The fireweed lower on the trail is blooming, but higher up their flowers have not even opened yet. The yellow arnica flowers along the lower trail are so thick hikers have to brush past their stalks.

The monument plant is hard to miss with flowering stalks standing four feet tall. Given their conspicuous size, it takes a close look to appreciate the flowers dotting much of the length of the stalks. Each flower has four white petals with green streaks and dots of purple. Native Americans ate these roots raw, roasted or boiled. The leaves were dried and smoked.

Western coneflowers are one of my favorites. The basic, brown cone-shaped flowerheads can be missed by someone walking past, even though the plants can grow to six feet tall. A closer look at the cone reveals a ring of florets -- tiny, yellow flowers. (Actually, the flowers are dark color and the yellow shows up as each releases pollen.) This ring of florets first appears at the base of the cone. As these florets bloom, produce pollen, and wither away, more florets bloom a little higher on the head. A returning hiker sees the ring of yellow slowly move up the flowerhead. The last to bloom will be at the very top and a good sign summer is almost over.

These wildflowers should not be confused with the domestic cone flowers that have large colorful petals at the base of the cone. Coneflowers are important sources of nectar for bees. They have traditionally been used as a treatment for coughs, bronchitis, and upper respiratory infections.

Nettle-leaf horsemint is common along the trail. I prefer its other name, giant Hyssop. It tells me a Scottish botanist must have identified this plant, a botanist either from southeast Scotland or descended from people in that area, given that this name is only slightly different from my own.

It is a true mint, simply crush a leaf between your fingers to get the mint aroma. The square stems also identify it as a mint. Violet-pink-white flowers grow along its flowering stalk. Stamens extend out from the flowers, making each flower look rough. Ancestral Shoshone used horsemint as a laxative or purging agent. Lewis and Clark used it to treat a soldier with chronic, severe back pain.

Clumps of Indian paintbrush also grow beside the trail. The red flower heads look sort of like paintbrushes. (The red structures are technically bracts, a type of modified leaf, and not petals. These bracts can come in several different colors.) The Indian name comes from their various uses by Native Americans.