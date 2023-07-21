Off-roading enthusiasts thrive on the exhilaration of exploring the great outdoors. However, responsible off-roading practices are crucial for preserving the natural environment we all cherish.

The Nevada Outdoor School’s Ride Safe Ride Smart program, in collaboration with the Nevada Off-Highway Vehicle Commission, Nevada State Parks, Nevada Offroad Association, Tread Lightly, and Renown Pediatric Injury Prevention Program plays a vital role in educating and promoting responsible off-roading practices.

The Nevada Outdoor School is a renowned organization, recognized nationwide, committed to providing outdoor education and adventure programs for individuals of all ages. Recognizing the importance of environmental stewardship, NOS has developed the Ride Safe Ride Smart program to promote responsible off-roading practices.

The Ride Safe Ride Smart program offers a comprehensive curriculum that prioritizes safety, environmental awareness, and responsible recreation. Its primary objective is to educate off-road vehicle enthusiasts on minimizing their impact on natural landscapes and wildlife, and about the importance of safety gear.

The Nevada Off-Highway Vehicle Commission plays a vital role in the collaboration with the Ride Safe Ride Smart program. As a governing body focused on off-highway vehicle recreation, the NOHVC provides expertise and support to ensure that responsible off-roading practices are effectively integrated into the program’s curriculum. Their partnership helps reinforce the importance of adhering to regulations and guidelines set forth by the state, ensuring the sustainability of off-roading activities.

According to Mathew Giltner, executive director of the Nevada Offroad Association, “Of all automobiles sold (in Nevada), 50.8% are 4WD/AWD. Working from the 2021 US DOT statistics, Nevada’s 1,050,000 registered private vehicles, that lands about a half million ‘capable’ offroad automobiles just in the Silver State.”

Nevada State Parks, another vital partner in the Ride Safe Ride Smart program, plays a crucial role in promoting responsible off-roading and ensuring the safety of outdoor enthusiasts. As custodians of the state’s natural treasures, Nevada State Parks actively participate in educating the public about safe off-highway vehicle (OHV) activities.

Through their extensive knowledge of the local landscapes and expertise in land management, Nevada State Parks provides valuable insights and resources to the Ride Safe Ride Smart program. Their collaboration reinforces the program’s commitment to responsible off-roading practices and enhances the participants’ understanding of the importance of preserving and respecting the diverse ecosystems found within the state’s parks and recreational areas. By including Nevada State Parks as a partner, the Ride Safe Ride Smart program ensures that OHV enthusiasts have access to comprehensive and accurate information that promotes safe and sustainable OHV recreation throughout Nevada’s beautiful state parks.

Renown Children’s Hospital is an essential collaborator in the Ride Safe Ride Smart program, emphasizing the significance of safety and injury prevention during off-roading adventures. Their expertise in medical care, particularly in addressing off-road vehicle-related injuries, provides valuable insights and guidance to participants. Renown Children’s Hospital involvement reinforces the program’s emphasis on promoting safe practices such as helmet use, reducing accidents, and fostering a culture of responsible off-roading.

Renown Children’s Injury Prevention Program has been working closely with the OHV community and its key stakeholders to devise a strategic plan to reduce pediatric injuries involving OHVs. Jorge Montano-Figueroa, Pediatric Injury Prevention Specialist with Renown, says, “Over the last three years we have seen a rise in the incidence and injury severity of pediatric patients from crashes involving OHVs. About 47% of (OHV) injuries were located beyond a 50-mile radius from a level II trauma center, suggesting a transport time of over 60 minutes.”

The Ride Safe Ride Smart program incorporates “Tread Lightly!” principles to educate participants. These include:

— TRAVEL RESPONSIBLY on land by staying on designated roads, trails, and areas. Go over, not around obstacles to avoid widening the trails. Cross streams only at designated fords. When possible, avoid wet, muddy trails. On water, stay on designated waterways and launch your watercraft in designated areas.

— RESPECT THE RIGHTS OF OTHERS including private property owners, all recreational trail users, campers and others so they can enjoy their recreational activities undisturbed. Leave gates as you found them. Yield right of way to those passing you or going uphill. On water, respect anglers, swimmers, skiers, boaters, divers, and those on or near shore.

— EDUCATE YOURSELF prior to your trip by obtaining travel maps and regulations from public agencies. Plan for your trip, take recreation skills classes, and know how to operate your equipment safely.

— AVOID SENSITIVE AREAS on land such as meadows, lake shores, wetlands, and streams. Always ride with caution any time water is present. Wet soils are more susceptible to damage. Riding along river and stream beds causes erosion and habitat destruction. Stay on designated routes. This protects wildlife habitats and sensitive soils from damage. Don’t disturb historical, archeological or paleontological sites. On water, avoid operating your watercraft in shallow waters or near shorelines at high speeds.

— DO YOUR PART by modeling appropriate behavior, leaving the area better than you found it, properly disposing of waste, minimizing the use of fire, avoiding the spread of invasive species, and repairing degraded areas.

The Nevada Outdoor School’s Ride Safe Ride Smart program, with the support and expertise of partners, ensures that safety, environmental stewardship, and injury prevention are paramount in the off-roading community.

“Through education, awareness, and collaborative efforts, we can create a sustainable future where responsible off-roading thrives while preserving the natural beauty of our surroundings.”

For more information about the Ride Safe Ride Smart program, ASI certified trainings, and Ride Safe Ride Smart day camps and rider evaluations, visit the NOS website: nevadaoutdoorschool.org/ride-safe-ride-smart And remember, Get Outside! It’s Great for Everyone, and if you drive or ride in or on an OHV, please wear a helmet. It could save your life.