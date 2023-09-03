In a world pulsating with technology and screens, it’s easy to lose touch with the beauty and wonder that nature offers us. Yet, amidst the hustle and bustle of modern life, there exists a beacon of hope — a program that brings the enchantment of the outdoors to the hearts of young learners.

At the heart of the Nevada Outdoor School beats the resounding mission to connect students to the marvels of the natural world. With the “Nature in My World” program, this mission springs to life, touching the lives of over 4,000 young minds across Pershing, Humboldt, Lander, Elko, Eureka, and White Pine counties. Through engaging Outdoor Learning Experiences (OLEs) offered quarterly, the program bridges the gap between classroom teachings and the world that thrives beyond the school walls.

Imagine a classroom transformed into a gateway of discovery, where textbooks are exchanged for the rustling leaves and chirping birds. “Nature in My World” is a cross-curricular experiential learning approach that brings age-appropriate nature-based OLEs to young students. These OLEs are windows to explore the natural world, fostering understanding, connection, and interaction with the environment.

With each OLE, students are drawn into the embrace of nature, fostering an increased “Time Spent Outdoors” (TSO). This immersion goes beyond textbooks and worksheets; it’s about stepping out into the world and actively engaging with it. Through hands-on experiences, students don’t just learn about the environment — they become a part of it.

As young minds dive into the wonders of nature, they are not just learning about flora and fauna. They’re building their critical thinking and problem-solving skills, embarking on a journey that ignites their innate curiosity. The “Nature in My World” program nurtures more than knowledge; it nurtures resilience and adaptability, qualities that extend far beyond the classroom.

One of the most precious gifts the program bestows upon students is their very own outdoor ethic. As they explore, analyze, and evaluate their interactions with the environment, a profound connection blossoms. They begin to understand that they are an integral part of a delicate balance, and their actions can leave lasting footprints. These young stewards of the environment learn to cherish, respect, and protect the natural world, becoming champions of sustainability in their own right.

While “Nature in My World” dances harmoniously with traditional education, it isn’t bound by academic standards. NOS stands as a beacon of support for classroom teachers, guiding them on how to weave Outdoor Learning Experiences into their lesson plans. These experiences aren’t separate from education; they enrich it, offering a tapestry of learning that extends into the great outdoors.

The wheels of this enchanting journey are set in motion by NOS’s dedicated Program Coordinators (PC). Based in the Winnemucca, Elko, and the California Trial Interpretive Center (CTIC) offices, they collaborate with school districts and teachers to bring OLEs to life. With the aid of NOS AmeriCorps Outdoor Educators, these OLEs find their home within school premises or NOS-designated field trip sites known as “Watershed Heroes.” CTIC PC adds a unique flavor to the mix, facilitating programs that inspire learning through connections to the past.

“Nature in My World” shatters the confines of traditional learning. It ushers students into the heart of hands-on, place-based, cross-curricular education that’s not only captivating but exhilarating. Through OLEs, students don’t just analyze scientific concepts; they experience them firsthand. Whether examining the delicate intricacies of an ecosystem or delving into the world of geological wonders, these experiences become the stepping stones to deeper understanding and appreciation.

In the realm of “Nature in My World,” every tree is a teacher, every cloud a lesson, and every gust of wind a whisper of wisdom. It’s an invitation to all students, teachers, and educators to embrace nature’s classroom. It’s a call to venture beyond the walls, immerse oneself in the great outdoors, and let nature’s wonders inspire growth, wonder, and stewardship.

As we embark on another year of outdoor exploration of “Nature in My World,” let’s remember that the world outside is not separate from our world of learning. NOS’s visionary program opens doors to exploration, growth, and transformation. It kindles the flames of curiosity, empowers young minds with skills beyond textbooks, and forges a lasting connection between humanity and the environment.

With “Nature in My World,” the Nevada Outdoor School fosters not just knowledge, but a deep-rooted love for the natural world and a commitment to protecting it for generations to come. Get Outside! It’s great for everyone.