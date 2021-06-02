Comedians to perform in Elko

ELKO – The Stage Door had to cancel the Dean Delray Comedy Show last March due to the pandemic. Delray and another comedian, Shaelan McDonough, are now scheduled to perform at The Stage Door June 11 and 12.

There will be two performances each night, one at 7:30 p.m. and another at 9:30 p.m.

“The Stage Door is so excited to host Shaelan McDonough and Dean Delray this June,” said Stage Door co-owner Emily Anderson. It’s such a great opportunity for Elko to be able to experience ‘Sunset Strip’ comedy in our local area. Both these comics are extremely talented and versatile.”

Delray is at the forefront of the standup comedy world. He has a diverse and authentic rock n’ roll and motorcycle background that translates into a captivating and raw live performance.

His relentless work ethic is admired by his Hollywood comic piers for which he is well known and respected. Delray has been a featured guest on Joe Rogan’s and Marc Marion’s podcasts. Film credits include Netflix’s “Love”, Ice Cube’s “The Longest Yard” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Hellride”.

