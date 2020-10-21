Commissioners accept Jackpot business impact statement

According to the business impact statement, the direct effects of a dispensary in Jackpot would be a boost in community funding, as well as drawing people to Jackpot that could potentially bring further business growth to the area.

The indirect effects outlined in the statement include increased traffic through the Jackpot community, with additional public safety enforcement being required. It is estimated that the additional safety personnel will cost between $125,000 and $200,000 annually.

Money generated by the license fee will be deposited into the Jackpot General Fund, while the money generated by a 3 percent tax on gross revenue will go to the Elko County General Fund to support the additional safety personnel.

Commission Chair Demar Dahl said he recently participated in a television news interview in Twin Falls, and was told that the Elko County Commission would be receiving a letter from the Twin Falls County Commission, asking them to reconsider the dispensary. The city of Twin Falls, Idaho, is located about 47 miles north of Jackpot.

“They don’t want it on their border,” Dahl said.

Commissioners Jon Karr and Delmo Andreozzi both said they had received a copy of that letter.

An additional reading of the ordinance will be held at a later date.

