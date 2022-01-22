Commissioners overturn denial of Spring Creek cemetery

ELKO – Elko County Commissioners have overturned the Planning Commission’s denial of a zoning change that paves the way for a possible cemetery in the Spring Creek Association.

Commissioners unanimously approved the motion to overturn after a 90-minute discussion Wednesday that reviewed the Planning Commission meeting in December and included comments from property owners adjacent to the proposed location.

The vote changes the open space designation to public use, allowing a nearly 49-acre parcel to become a cemetery.

According to staff’s findings, county Surveyor and Senior Planner Corey Rice recommended the application for approval to the Planning Commission a month ago, and he asked for the denial to be overturned.

The association must abide by five conditions for the zoning change, including directing lights away from houses and roads, requiring a 200-foot buffer between the cemetery and homes, and restricting the property for cemetery use only.

Mark Wetmore, who represented the Spring Creek Cemetery Committee, stated preliminary plans already included a 250-foot space.

Two property owners whose land is adjacent to the parcel voiced concerns regarding the proposed land use. The parcel runs along Lamoille Highway in the Palace Heights section of the association near Pleasant Valley, and was used in the past as a rock quarry.

Arguments ranged from keeping the land as open space and seeking another location for the proposed cemetery to faulting the Spring Creek Cemetery Committee and the association for lack of transparency throughout the process.

Wetmore and attorney Katie McConnell, representing the Spring Creek Association, answered concerns brought up at the December Planning Commission meeting and addressed property owners’ thoughts presented on Wednesday.

Wetmore, a member of the planning commission, abstained from voting in December due to his connection with the cemetery committee. He explained that longtime residents, such as himself, desired a final resting place located where they grew up or spent most of their life.

McConnell filed an appeal with the County Commissioners after the Dec. 16 meeting, stating the Planning Commission’s decision “did not state any grounds for denial, nor did it make any findings. The Planning Commission was going to take no action on the Application until Appellant requested that some action be taken.”

Addressing concerns raised in December, McConnell wrote in the appeal that the Planning Commission’s discussion drifted from the topic of the zoning change and focused more on the association’s budget and possible increase in dues, “which should have nothing to do with the land use decision. The request to change from open space to public for use of the property as a cemetery fits within the guidelines of the County for zone changes and should have been approved.”

McConnell told County Commissioners the cemetery committee took a different path with the project. Instead, they sought to obtain the land designation first, see if it was approved, and then moved into the second phase of planning that involves the SCA Board of Directors and other state entities.

“The procedure the cemetery committee chose to take was to make sure we can put it on this parcel legally before we invest time and money, and then the county says ‘no,’” McConnell explained. “Some people see it as putting the cart before the horse. Instead, we saw it as the horse we have to take care of first, and the rest will come along later.”

McConnell also pointed to the Spring Creek Association’s Declaration of Reservation which lists conditional uses of the open space-zoned property that must receive approval by the Elko County Planning Commission. The list for conditional uses includes an amusement park, church, school, park or playground, golf course, permanent farm labor camp or utility of a public service facility.

“It’s not just open space. It’s a designation that includes a number of different uses within that zoning category,” McConnell said. “The change in zoning to ‘public’ can be specific to this project” with the change made under the County Code and made specific by a vote of the Planning Commission and County Commissioners for use as a cemetery.

During the County Commissioner’s discussion, three members agreed with McConnell that the Planning Commission meeting strayed away from the purpose of the agenda item to change the property’s zoning and discussed issues that were not relevant to the Planning Commission vote.

Jon Karr made the motion to overturn the Planning Commission’s decision and approve the zoning change, stating the association proved they had done their homework on the cemetery and would finalize the plan in future SCA meetings.

Commissioner Rex Steiniger seconded Karr’s motion stating that he usually would be “reluctant” to overturn the Planning Commission’s decision. But after reading the minutes of the December meeting and hearing from McConnell and Wetmore, he concluded that Planning Commissioners wanted more information.

“To me, it indicates that I don’t think they’re going to mind us stepping in and settling this for them,” Steninger said. “This is the matter of a zoning change. The economics of it and the location they picked, none of that should not concern us. [The association has] had multiple meetings, identified multiple problems they are going to discuss at future meetings, and that belongs to the Spring Creek Association.”

Chairman Delmo Andreozzi explained he understood McConnell’s argument that the scope of the Planning Commission and County Commission for zoning changes are limited to the compatibility uses for the land. He also noted that business owners who request a zoning change are not required to provide an economic feasibility report or other documentation.

“I don’t believe when you request a zone change, you don’t even have to say what you’re intended use is. You just request a zone change,” Andreozzi said. “In this case, the Spring Creek Association is being extremely transparent, saying what their intended use is because they don’t need to do that. It just has to be a permitted use.”

