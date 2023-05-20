ELKO – As another fire season approaches, Elko County will be paying $811,872 to the Nevada Division of Forestry for the Wildland Fire Protection Program in the 2023-2024 fiscal year and the same amount in the following fiscal year for a total of a little more than $1.62 million.

Elko County pays the big bucks for fire protection because of the high fire risk, but Marcus Lesbo, fire management officer for NDF, said that in return the agency has increased positions in the county, based five fire engines in the county and hopes to get a helicopter based in the county.

“We are looking at the costs and trying to pass the red face test” by providing more people, equipment and services to the county, which pays a fee “obviously massive compared to most other counties, but then again the fire risk is huge,” Lesbo said.

Chairman Rex Steninger said Humboldt County’s fee for the Wildland Fire Protection Program is only $157,000 per fiscal year, and he said that “we intend to protest to try to get something a little more fair.”

He also pointed out that NDF withdrew from fire protection in the county in the past, requiring the county to take over fire protection and implement taxes to pay for the fire protection, and “then you come back.” The county formed its current fire district in 2015.

Commissioner Jon Karr said the fees “would never be equitable,” saying as an example that Nye County is larger than Elko County but has far less vegetation for fires to burn.

The $811,872 yearly fee is down from the $812,967 fee for the current and prior fiscal years, although NDF wanted to increase the fee.

Elko County’s fire chief, Matt Petersen, said “we fought back pretty hard against the increase,” and Lesbo said the slight decrease was because fires blackened only 25,000 acres last year and under 4,000 acres the prior year, and because of efforts to reduce fire fuels.

The county’s fee is based on a formula that looks at fires over a 10-year average and fire risks.

Lesbo also said that the Nevada Legislature just approved paying NDF staff, including 20 in Elko County, through the state budget for NDF rather than through the Wildland Fire Protection Program, which means 100% of the county’s fee goes to the state fire coffers rather than for partially for pay.

Karr said if the paid NDF positions are paid elsewhere rather than the fire protection program, “I’m OK with that.”

Commissioners on May 3 unanimously approved paying the $1.62 million fee over two years.

Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said that in the past there have been massive fires in the county, and the costs to fight them could have bankrupted the county without the fire protection program, but he would still like a better understanding of the method for fee calculations.

The $811,872 fee for the upcoming fiscal year for the NDF program will come out of the county’s emergency management budget, not the budget of the Elko County Fire Protection District, Petersen said on May 15. He said it is a countywide benefit.

Elko County Fire Commissioners on May 17 approved the county fire protection budget of nearly $8.83 million, including the $1 million restricted fund for emergencies.

Separate from the $1 million fund, the fire protection district’s revenue totals nearly $7.83 million, including $3.62 million from ad valorem taxes, nearly $2.02 million from a grant from NV Energy for fuel reductions, $200,000 for managing the NV Energy contract, and a beginning fund balance from the current year of a little more than $1.98 million.

Expenses include nearly $2.7 million in salaries and wages, $2.19 million in employee benefits, and $2.25 million for services and supplies. There is expected to be an ending fund balance of nearly $700,000 that will carry over into the following fiscal year.