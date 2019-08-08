SPRING CREEK – The Spring Creek Association is accepting applications for a vacancy on the Committee of Architecture.
A property owner in any tract who is in good standing will be appointed by the board of directors for a one-year term starting Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31.
John Featherston served as vice chairman of the COA until his election to the board of directors representing Palace Heights, Tract 400, in June.
There is no deadline to apply, said Amie Shields, COA secretary, adding that applications are accepted until the board appoints the new member.
“COA members are asked to review properties throughout the year, and keep up standards,” Shields explained. She added that members usually fulfill their duties after work or during the weekend.
“This can be the most time-consuming part of the position,” Shields added.
Additionally, COA members must have an understanding of the association’s Declaration of Reservations, COA Rules and Regulations, and be familiar with Nevada’s Open Meeting Law.
Board members are required to be fully prepared before the monthly meeting conducted on the second Tuesday of each month.
To apply, visit www.springcreeknv.org. For questions or more information, call 775-753-6295.
