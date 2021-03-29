Communities In Schools continues to thrive in Northeastern Nevada

ELKO — A year ago, Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada had to navigate the many changes everyone endured, thanks to COVID-19. And now, after 12 trying months, I have even more gratitude for my staff, our generous donors and community partners for their remarkable commitment and quick response to serving our mission. Yes, there have been barriers, but we continue to overcome them and even more importantly, we continue to celebrate the successes of our staff, partners and our students.
Thanks to CIS’ collaborative spirit and passion for the work at hand, we were able to still connect with and support our nearly 400 case-managed students at 10 schools in rural Nevada over the past year. While mindful of the effects its left behind, we are focused on forcing ahead, remaining steadfast in adapting as we may need to in the future. Here are just a few ways our community has supported us over the last year.
— We have an even more robust, standing relationship with The PRACTICE Mental Health Clinic at UNLV, where UNLV student clinicians provide counseling sessions to our kids ages 12 and older. Over the 2019-2020 school year, there were 66 telehealth appointments and more than 600 from August 2019 to October 2020 alone. Given that mental health is foundational to the ability to learn and essential to the wellbeing of our students, schools and the community, the value of these counseling services is incalculable.
— In collaboration with Catholic Charities and Food Bank of Northeastern Nevada, CIS has continued its WeekEND Food Backpack program without major interruption to its distribution. During the school year, children are sent home with a bag filled with wholesome food each Friday to help them get through the weekend through our hunger program. Thanks to our partners, we’ve been able to continue this program even after schools closed last year. In fact, we’ve distributed more than 3,700 WeekEND food bags and more than 100 emergency food boxes during the 2019-2020 school year.
— Earlier this year, we continued to expand our program and services in Winnemucca, with the addition of French Ford Middle School. The addition marks our third school in Winnemucca, where we now have the privilege of serving over 6,500 students through our case management and whole school supports in the Elko and Humboldt County School Districts.
— Through various donation drives, our community partners provided us with shoes, winter clothing, coats, school supplies and socks and underwear. Pandemic or no pandemic, our community members and donors continued to do whatever it takes to serve our kids and their families.
— Thanks to corporate partnerships like the one we’ve established with Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick, we’ve been able to not only maintain our programs but to expand them. Nevada Gold Mines recently made a generous $320,000 gift to CIS of Northeastern Nevada, which will specifically support five schools in Elko/Humboldt county (Elko High School, Spring Creek High School, Adobe Middle School, Winnemucca Grammar School and Winnemucca Junior High School), The Little Red Caboose in Carlin, Nev. and UNLV’s The Practice Tele-counseling program. Funding like this is especially critical to furthering the CIS Model of wraparound services, the fundamental backbone of the nonprofit. Over the past 12 years, Nevada Gold Mines has donated more than $3 million to CIS of Nevada.
Throughout the month of April, we will be presenting our All In For Kids virtual spring campaign, CIS’ annual fundraiser to benefit our evidence-based wraparound services model. This direct give campaign will provide kids with food, basic needs, mentoring and academic support, to name a few. This event replaces our annual A Nite at the Races 2021 in-person event.
Thank you to our principals, teachers, guidance counselors, school social workers, school resource officers, community members, local businesses and our parents and students, we have remained even more united in crisis. It truly takes a village – and I am so proud to be a part of the CIS village. Wherever they are, whatever it takes, CIS is all in for our kids, our families and our community.
Sarah Goicoechea is Executive Director of Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada.