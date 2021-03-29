Communities In Schools continues to thrive in Northeastern Nevada

— In collaboration with Catholic Charities and Food Bank of Northeastern Nevada, CIS has continued its WeekEND Food Backpack program without major interruption to its distribution. During the school year, children are sent home with a bag filled with wholesome food each Friday to help them get through the weekend through our hunger program. Thanks to our partners, we’ve been able to continue this program even after schools closed last year. In fact, we’ve distributed more than 3,700 WeekEND food bags and more than 100 emergency food boxes during the 2019-2020 school year.

— Earlier this year, we continued to expand our program and services in Winnemucca, with the addition of French Ford Middle School. The addition marks our third school in Winnemucca, where we now have the privilege of serving over 6,500 students through our case management and whole school supports in the Elko and Humboldt County School Districts.

— Through various donation drives, our community partners provided us with shoes, winter clothing, coats, school supplies and socks and underwear. Pandemic or no pandemic, our community members and donors continued to do whatever it takes to serve our kids and their families.