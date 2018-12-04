ELKO – The giving season is upon us and many area institutions are stepping up to help make the holidays special for those in need.
“Leslie Goicoechea, the program coordinator at Communities in Schools, put this tree together so we can do something for our community,” antiques dealer Debbie Hoover said.
Hoover has worked with Communities in Schools before when she was employed with Walmart.
“They take care of kids in need,” she said. “They do things like putting food in backpacks that the kids can take home over the weekend. Some kids don’t eat if they don’t have this.”
The Christmas tree stand sits on the checkout counter at Shabby Shanty. Tree-shaped cards identify a child in need with a pretend name. Inside the card the sponsor will find the main things the child can use as holiday gifts.
Sponsors purchase the items at area stores and bring them back unwrapped to Shabby Shanty by Dec. 19. All of the gifts are then turned over to Communities in Schools where they will be wrapped and delivered before the holiday.
“The buyers should not wrap the gifts,” store owner Candy Rex said. “They need to check to make sure the gifts are age-appropriate.”
So far customers have picked up eight tree cards and they are putting out many more.
The business is also doing a coat drive through the first of the year.
“We did a coat drive last year and it went over really well,” Rex said.
“We got maybe 50 or 60 coats last year,” Hoover said. “Leslie especially needs boys sizes 6 to 14.”
