Community broadband project moving forward

Nevada Gold Mines committed to providing $10 million of the necessary seed money to get the project off the ground.

Walker said the project will be separated into 22 or 23 sections, with the more highly populated areas, such as Elko’s downtown business district, being the first to receive the new service.

“The core businesses, the core communities will get it within the first couple of years, but then the remote areas, as usual, they struggle and it will take a while before we get out to them,” he said. “Our commitment is that before the end of this project, every house in this area will have fast internet.”

Walker said that while some other broadband providers have expressed interest in coming to the Elko area, they did not seem interested in establishing the kind of extensive network needed in Elko County.

“This is a really key project to us,” he said. “We are going to drive it hard, and we see that by the end of this year we can help the key areas, the key areas being covered with full internet, fiber, double redundancy, and 100 gigabits to each home.”

“That is world class and that would put us in the top 20 percent of the cities in this country and not the bottom two-percent,” Walker added.