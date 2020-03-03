Community Foundation growing in Elko

ELKO — The Community Foundation of Elko County held its fourth annual meeting in February at the Western Folklife Center to share with the community the Foundation’s successes during 2019 and to thank the community for their support.
In just five years, the Endowment has grown to more than $185,000.
“The Community Foundation is like a community savings account to benefit Elko County for decades to come,” said Chairman Teri Gage.
Vice Chairman Kerry Aguirre added, “The endowment is a permanent fund. The principle is never touched, and interest generates on the investment year over year. This means that my original contribution to the fund will create financial resources long beyond the year when I first wrote the check.”
In 2019 the Community Foundation of Elko County awarded $12,000 in grants to the following organizations: Communities in Schools for Nevada Academy Classes in Elko and Spring Creek, Nevada Legal Services for the establishment of a mobile legal resources help desk, Wells Family Resource Center for the Building Blocks for Literacy Program, and Northeastern Nevada Special Advocates for the Elderly for training and education of volunteers for protected persons.
Representatives from these organizations were present at the meeting to provide an overview of how the grant funds were spent.
Chuck Stout of the Elko Host Lions Club talked about the Community Foundation partnership to establish the Camp Lamoille Recovery Fund. This fund provides individuals and businesses a way to make tax-deductible gifts to benefit the recovery efforts of Camp Lamoille following the devastating Range 2 fire.
The Community Foundation discussed the growth of the Builders Club, which requires a $10,000 minimum gift in one year for businesses and a $5,000 gift over the life of the drive for families. Current members of the Builders Club are Nevada Gold Mines, Kinross Bald Mountain, Eide Bailly, Kevin, and Ann Marie Melcher, and Kurt and Katie Neddenriep. They were recognized and thanked for their support.
The membership drive ends on Dec. 10, 2025.
Lauren Landa, outgoing Community Foundation board member, was honored and thanked her for her years of service on the Community Foundation Advisory Committee.
Current Fund Advisory Committee members are Teri Gage, Chairman, Kerry Aguirre, Vice Chairman, Katie Neddenriep, Jim Conner, Alissa Wood, Terri Clark, and AJ Hull.
For more information on the Builders Club and the Community Foundation of Elko County visit www.nevadafund.org/cfelkocounty, on Facebook at CFElkoCounty, or via email at CFElkoCounty@nevadafund.org.