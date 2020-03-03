Community Foundation growing in Elko

ELKO — The Community Foundation of Elko County held its fourth annual meeting in February at the Western Folklife Center to share with the community the Foundation’s successes during 2019 and to thank the community for their support.

In just five years, the Endowment has grown to more than $185,000.

“The Community Foundation is like a community savings account to benefit Elko County for decades to come,” said Chairman Teri Gage.

Vice Chairman Kerry Aguirre added, “The endowment is a permanent fund. The principle is never touched, and interest generates on the investment year over year. This means that my original contribution to the fund will create financial resources long beyond the year when I first wrote the check.”

In 2019 the Community Foundation of Elko County awarded $12,000 in grants to the following organizations: Communities in Schools for Nevada Academy Classes in Elko and Spring Creek, Nevada Legal Services for the establishment of a mobile legal resources help desk, Wells Family Resource Center for the Building Blocks for Literacy Program, and Northeastern Nevada Special Advocates for the Elderly for training and education of volunteers for protected persons.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}