Community Foundation of Elko County grant awards total $24,000

A $4,000 grant was given to the Committee against Domestic Violence for victim advocacy and to replace worn-out appliances used by clients who stay in the area's only domestic violence shelter, Harbor House.

"It is important that we provide a full kitchen and laundry to our clients in the shelter so they can begin rebuilding their lives for themselves and their children," said CADV Executive Director, Marianne McKown. "The average stay at Harbor House is 30 days."

Communities in Schools was awarded $2,000 to purchase art supplies to help students express themselves and learn to regulate their emotions and to purchase COVID-19 kits for student safety.

"It is an honor to support our local students, families and schools, especially as we enter this new school year faced with new challenges,” said Executive Director Sarah Goicoechea. “We will navigate this school year together."

Nevada Health Centers received $4,000 to assist low-income, uninsured/underinsured families and seniors in filling their prescribed medications at no cost.