ELKO -- The Community Foundation of Elko County had its third annual meeting in February and used the opportunity to thank community members and celebrate the foundation’s successes.
This past year marked more than $100,000 in total endowment funds for the Foundation. In 2018 the Foundation awarded grants to Communities in Schools for their Peer Mentoring Program and the Committee Against Domestic Violence for the domestic violence shelter. In addition, the Foundation established the Camp Lamoille Recovery Fund, which provides a venue to make tax deductible gifts to help rebuild Camp Lamoille.
“The Foundation is like a community savings account,” stated incoming chairman Teri Gage. “The funds are permanently invested in an endowment with the earnings being utilized to provide grants that address community needs.”
The Foundation discussed the creation of the Builders Club, which requires a $10,000 minimum gift in a one-year period for businesses and a $5,000 minimum gift in a one-year period for families or $10,000 over the membership drive for families. The membership drive ends Dec. 10, 2025.
The Foundation welcomed two new businesses to the Builders Club, Barrick and Kinross Bald Mountain. Also welcomed were two family donors, Kevin and Ann Marie Melcher and Kurt and Katie Neddenriep.
Outgoing Chairman Ben Reed was honored with a plaque thanking him for his years of service and leadership to the Foundation.
“Our donors and board members alike should be proud of what we have developed in the three years since the inception of the Community Foundation of Elko County,” Reed said. “This is a result of putting community before self.”
Board members of the Foundation are currently Teri Gage, chairman; Kerry Aguirre, vice chairman; Katie Neddenriep, Jim Conner, Lauren Landa and Alissa Wood.
The board members expressed their appreciation to the Community Foundation of Western Nevada, including Lyndsey Crossley, Chris Askin and Tracy Turner for their assistance and support in developing the Foundation model in Elko County; and their event sponsors Print N Copy, Ogi Deli and the Western Folklife Center for sponsoring the event.
For more information on the Builders Club and the Foundation contact CFElkoCounty@nevadafund.org.
