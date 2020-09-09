Community health center coming to Elko

“A 2019 needs assessment conducted by the Nevada Department of Health determined that 83% of non-emergency hospital visits made by Elko County residents occurred outside of Elko County,” said Jarrett Portz, principle at CHDP. “This statistic only further highlights the need to bring additional healthcare options to the people of Elko.”

Elko CHC is slated for completion by fall 2021. It will reactivate approximately 20,000 square feet in Elko’s East End Mall shopping complex at 2100 Idaho St. next to the Sears store. Construction will begin later this year.

CHDP is based in Missouri and has locations in Arizona, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon and Pennsylvania, according to Sarah Carroll, vice president of marketing and communications. CHDP’s team member Tony Burns has developed and managed multiple medical facilities including more than 100 ambulatory surgery centers nationwide.

Elko CHC must obtain a certificate of need from the State of Nevada in order to build and operate the facility. Elko CHC has submitted an application which is currently pending. Nevada Department of Health and Human Services will host a public hearing concerning the certificate at 10 a.m. Sept. 25.

Additional information can be found at dhhs.nv.gov/.

