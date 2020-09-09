Community health center coming to Elko

ELKO – Community Health Development Partners has announced its plan to open an Elko Community Health Center.
According to the company, the new facility will offer a broad range of general surgery and specialty care services, bringing medical practices such as cardiology, gastroenterology, neurology, otolaryngology, orthopedics, ophthalmology, pain management and podiatry directly to the community.
“Healthcare providers in Elko County repeatedly refer their patients to out-of-town hospitals for surgeries and other non-routine care,” said Dusty Shipp, Braemar Construction owner and a partner at ECHC. “The people of Elko should be able to find quality, affordable care they require within minutes of their home, not four or five hours away.”
CHDP is developing the new facility with input from participating physicians and potential patients to ensure that the special needs of Elko County residents are met. The design emphasizes the simplicity of the patient experience, making it easy to navigate drop-off, check-in, recovery and pickup.
“A 2019 needs assessment conducted by the Nevada Department of Health determined that 83% of non-emergency hospital visits made by Elko County residents occurred outside of Elko County,” said Jarrett Portz, principle at CHDP. “This statistic only further highlights the need to bring additional healthcare options to the people of Elko.”
Elko CHC is slated for completion by fall 2021. It will reactivate approximately 20,000 square feet in Elko’s East End Mall shopping complex at 2100 Idaho St. next to the Sears store. Construction will begin later this year.
CHDP is based in Missouri and has locations in Arizona, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon and Pennsylvania, according to Sarah Carroll, vice president of marketing and communications. CHDP’s team member Tony Burns has developed and managed multiple medical facilities including more than 100 ambulatory surgery centers nationwide.
Elko CHC must obtain a certificate of need from the State of Nevada in order to build and operate the facility. Elko CHC has submitted an application which is currently pending. Nevada Department of Health and Human Services will host a public hearing concerning the certificate at 10 a.m. Sept. 25.
Additional information can be found at dhhs.nv.gov/.
