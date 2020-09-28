Community leaders seek return to in-person school

ELKO – A plea to reopen elementary schools to in-person instruction as soon as possible is being put forth by a group of concerned Elko County elected officials and community members.

In a letter to the Elko County School District Board of Trustees, the Elko County Community Action Committee requested the board vote on reopening schools no later than Oct. 26 for elementary schools, and implement a hybrid plan for middle and high school students.

The 14-member group is also asking the district to revise COVID-19 closure and quarantine policies “to make sure that schools are not repeatedly reopening and closing.”

Signed by former city councilman Lee Hoffman, the action committee was created “to put the message forward [by] people who have some influence and may be able to help with some resources and information.”

“I believe we need to get the schools opened up again. That’s the mission,” explained Hoffman, who now serves as chairman of the Elko County Republican Party. “We do not intend to be confrontational. We want to assist and get all options explored and come up with a good plan.”