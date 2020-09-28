Community leaders seek return to in-person school

ELKO – A plea to reopen elementary schools to in-person instruction as soon as possible is being put forth by a group of concerned Elko County elected officials and community members.
In a letter to the Elko County School District Board of Trustees, the Elko County Community Action Committee requested the board vote on reopening schools no later than Oct. 26 for elementary schools, and implement a hybrid plan for middle and high school students.
The 14-member group is also asking the district to revise COVID-19 closure and quarantine policies “to make sure that schools are not repeatedly reopening and closing.”
Signed by former city councilman Lee Hoffman, the action committee was created “to put the message forward [by] people who have some influence and may be able to help with some resources and information.”
“I believe we need to get the schools opened up again. That’s the mission,” explained Hoffman, who now serves as chairman of the Elko County Republican Party. “We do not intend to be confrontational. We want to assist and get all options explored and come up with a good plan.”
Elko County Commissioner and former school board trustee Jon Karr agreed, saying the ECCAC wants to support the school district in returning young children to the classroom. He noted the difficulties of working parents and Hispanic families, many of whom are leaving the workforce to stay home.
“I think the school district’s adjusted the best they can, but I don’t think it’s working,” Karr said. “Parents are basically trying to be the teacher. Businesses are suffering because those parents are not at work. They are at home.”
Mayor Reece Keener pointed to the students who are “suffering disproportionately with the closure of schools, both socially and academically.”
“There is no substitute for in-class, in-person instruction, especially for elementary students, many of which are falling further behind with the distance learning model,” he said.
ECCAC members, such as State Senator Pete Goicoechea and Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi, said students miss out on a crucial element of attending school in-person: socialization.
“As someone who was an at-risk student myself, I know the importance of having school. Therefore, the children and teachers were a pivotal part of my life,” Andreozzi said. “[For the children] who have a difficult time navigating the online system, for me, I’d like to see them back in school as quickly as possible. Then again, it’s also knowing about how to manage this scenario like we manage every other scenario.”
Goicoechea, who represents rural counties including Elko County, said he believed “the students clearly need the social aspect of education.”
“I know in southern Nevada [students] will sign-in in the morning, but they are not participating at all. Let’s face it; they’re not getting an education.”
Other rural school districts are managing in-person instruction, Goicoechea said. He understood that social distancing was achievable in less-populated schools, such as Eureka County, which has about 180 students district-wide. The schools can maintain social distancing, enforce face coverings for fourth grade and up, and check everyone’s temperature each morning.
“Eureka has had a few [COVID-19] cases as well, but it’s working well there,” Goicoechea said. “They had one student they sent home with a fever who didn’t feel good, but he didn’t test positive for the coronavirus.”
With Elko County’s lowering virus rate, committee member and Elko City Councilman Chip Stone said he believed “kids can go back safely.”
“I know we need to get [kids] back, and I believe our district can do it in a very safe way,” Stone said.
Senate Bill 4, which was voted down by Goicoechea and Assemblyman John Ellison, is part of the reason why schools felt the need to shut down, Goicoechea said.
“I think that’s the real issue for the Elko County school board. It’s the fact [the state] did not offer indemnity to the schools,” the state senator said.
Signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak on Aug. 11, SB4 excluded school districts, hospitals and health services from liability protections granted to casinos and other government entities, as well as nonprofit organizations.
Goicoechea said teachers under contract by their school district would not be exposed to litigation, but school districts were left unprotected. They could be sued for up to $150,000 by teachers and family members who contract the virus at school.
“We would have been a lot better off if we had passed [the Republican version that includes schools and hospitals] and say, ‘No, you can’t be sued if somebody contracts COVID while you’re trying to do your job and if it’s education-[related],’” Goicoechea stated.
“Teachers are protected 100 percent,” Ellison said. “Anybody can sue anybody, but they have protection.”
Distance learning is also revealing other problems in the community. One is internet accessibility, which Keener said is “making the experience even more frustrating to children and their parents.”
With an entire school district utilizing broadband at the same time, the community sees “how slow the internet is,” Karr added.
Another is increased child endangerment, said Ashlyn Greener, Family Resource Center executive director. She joined the ECCAC due to the rise in case management and government assistance from families who are staying home with their children and “having trouble finding work because of closures.”
School is essential for some children who go to school as an escape from an unstable household. “They’re able to have a break if they do live in an abusive environment. They can go to school and have that safe place again,” Greener explained.
“We’ve seen suicide rates go up and the rates of child sexual abuse and physical abuse, as well,” she added.
Overall, most committee members want to see a return to in-person instruction to bring a sense of normalcy back to younger children who cannot adapt to distance learning as quickly as high school students.
ECCAC member and candidate for school board District 4 seat Greg Brorby described his wife’s experience volunteering at the Elko Boys and Girls Club with second-graders.
“Second-graders, most of the time, didn’t read well enough to follow a list of seven instructions to get to the page they needed to do their lesson,” Brorby said. “Distance learning is clearly not working for the lower grade levels, especially when they can’t read. It can’t continue for that group.”
Brorby posted a petition on Change.org on Sept. 28 to garner support for reopening schools to in-person instruction. His question on the petition reads: Do you believe distance learning is failing our children and that all Elko County schools need to open full-time and in-person immediately?”
As of press time, the petition had garnered 100 supporters.
Brorby plans to present the petition to the school board on Oct. 13, along with other members of the action committee.
“We’ll say this is how many people signed the petition, and we hope you’ll listen to what we’re asking the school board to do,” he said.
School board president and District 4 incumbent Teresa Dastrup said that every school community would join the action committee in presenting a reopening plan on Oct. 13.
“As a board member, I appreciate the desires of the ECCAC and recognize they are one of the many voices weighing in on the many issues regarding schools,” Dastrup said. “Personally, I am looking forward to hearing the plans formulated by each school community.”
Distance learning “is not what most people expect of public schools, and is a huge change for people all over the country and even in many places throughout the world,” Dastrup said.
“Under the current restrictions, many schools cannot simply go back to in-person school on a whim. They are working to overcome numerous obstacles on each campus and have unusual and challenging considerations well beyond any normal year,’ she continued.
A return to athletics is also needed. Goicoechea pointed to Utah and Idaho schools competing in high school sports, and Spring Creek Association Chairman Josh Park agreed that reinstating youth sports was also necessary in a return to normalcy.
“I think it’s time to move on and get things back to the way they used to be,” Park said. “I hate the phrase ‘new normal.’ To me, it’s time we get back to the way we used to do things before the pandemic. The infection rate is extremely low, and the mortality rate is even lower.”
On Sept. 22, school trustees discussed Elko County’s move into the Yellow Zone, with trustees Jim Cooney and Candace Wines voicing their support for a return to in-person or hybrid instruction.
Karr said the action committee’s goal is to show the school board “you’re not in this alone” as they make decisions during this unprecedented school year that has impacted Elko County.
“We’re all community leaders. It’s not just the school board, not just the County,” Karr said. “This is going to affect us all, and we need to know how we can help you get things back to something manageable and normal.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.