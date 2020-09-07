Community lines up for Color Chase 5K

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — Runners, joggers and walkers of all ages lined up under the fairgrounds arch Saturday morning for the annual Elko County Fair Color Chase 5K.

Organized by Anne Simmons, the event welcomes participants to enjoy an early morning run through the city, while adding splashes of color to their white t-shirts along the route. The untimed and family-friendly event began and finished at the fairgrounds.

Kathy Ruic-Clark said the color run is a great opportunity for her family to do something together.

“You know, my family and I try to stay as active as we can,” she said just after crossing the finish line. “My husband works for the mines, so he got off early this morning at 7 a.m., we got changed and we came to have a little bit of fun with our kids.”

Simmons said that since such a significant portion of the Elko County Fair had to be postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19, it was great that the color run was able to continue, albeit with the proper social distancing practices.

“We did encourage social distancing protocol by including a bandana for every participant and starting groups in small waves, five minutes apart,” she said.