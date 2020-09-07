Community lines up for Color Chase 5K

ELKO — Runners, joggers and walkers of all ages lined up under the fairgrounds arch Saturday morning for the annual Elko County Fair Color Chase 5K.
Organized by Anne Simmons, the event welcomes participants to enjoy an early morning run through the city, while adding splashes of color to their white t-shirts along the route. The untimed and family-friendly event began and finished at the fairgrounds.
Kathy Ruic-Clark said the color run is a great opportunity for her family to do something together.
“You know, my family and I try to stay as active as we can,” she said just after crossing the finish line. “My husband works for the mines, so he got off early this morning at 7 a.m., we got changed and we came to have a little bit of fun with our kids.”
Simmons said that since such a significant portion of the Elko County Fair had to be postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19, it was great that the color run was able to continue, albeit with the proper social distancing practices.
“We did encourage social distancing protocol by including a bandana for every participant and starting groups in small waves, five minutes apart,” she said.
In addition to providing the community with a fun outdoor event, the Elko County Fair Color Chase 5K also serves as a fundraiser for the Elko-based Northern Nevada Autism Network.
Simmons said the organization helps local children and families affected by autism, and to date, the race has raised $50,000 for the network.
Simmons said that while she was a little worried when so many other races around the country were forced to cancel this year, the Color Chase 5K is small enough that it was possible to still put on a great event with the COVID-19 mandates in place.
“I admit I was pleasantly surprised to see typical participation compared to years past,” Simmons said. “This year’s race series events have been more important than ever with COVID-19 laying a shadow over health and fitness.”
Longtime Elko resident Karen Cracraft said her family has participated in Elko County’s color run since her grandson was born.
“This will be his sixth (race) now,” Cracraft said. “It is a wonderful, fun family thing to do.”
Simmons, donning a multi-colored wig, took hold of the bullhorn as the first wave of runners readied themselves under the arch. Every five minutes, another wave was sent on their 3.1-mile journey, until all four groupings had been sent. After crossing the finish line, runners could exchange their event wristband for an extra packet of “color” to throw around with their friends or family to make their event shirts as colorful as possible.
Simmons, who also organizes the other events in the Ruby Mountain Race Series, said her favorite part of the series is watching the running culture in Elko County grow through the years.
“I’ve witnessed people whose very first races was the Ruby Mountain 5K and several years later they run our Nevada Marathon (26.2 miles),” she said. “It’s so satisfying to be a part of creating wholesome recreational activities that also promote health and fitness.”
