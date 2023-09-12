ELKO – As more than 250 people remembered loved ones who died by suicide with the annual Zero Suicides Elko County 5K Run/Walk, group secretary Carol Farrell thought about her own son who died a few years ago.

Since his death, it has been a long journey for Farrell, who is now a grief educator and has worked alongside Zero Suicides founder Lynette Vega to bring mental health education to the Elko County School District.

“I think of him every minute of the day,” she said. “He was super sweet. Very loving. Do anything for anybody. Very smart.”

Farrell’s son Brian died at the age of 31. She recalled trying to help him – her only child – with his mental health. “I knew he was struggling. I tried to help where I could, as a mother, you always want to help.”

She also remembered feeling helpless during that time. “I knew he wanted to die and I didn’t know what to say. I didn’t know how to say it or what to do. It was paralyzing, fearful, scary.”

His death came at a time when she endured “multiple losses,” including the death of family members, along with the ending of a marriage and a job, all toward the end of the pandemic when services were either closed or unavailable.

“There was nothing here in Elko,” she said. “What was here wasn’t open because of the pandemic.”

Farrell was receiving counseling in Twin Falls, where they suggested she join Tender Hearts, an online grief counseling platform run by grief expert David Kessler. Then she joined a grief education course through Tender Hearts.

“That’s basically what saved my life. I became a member and I was in his first cohort in the grief educator course,” she said. “I became certified and it became a lifeline for me.”

Through the course, she realized how alone she felt. The training helped her work through her grief and see how society deals with it. “I learned so much about grief – my own grief – and how so many people stuff it [down], it’s connected to a lot of our illnesses, and people out there are struggling.”

She also called the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which gave her the phone number to Vega. Talking through their experiences, they have now become good friends and she has joined the organization.

“I decided I wanted to become the secretary to give myself something to do and keep my mind focused forward, because grieving loss is … there aren’t even words to say.”

Although she leads grief support groups in-person and online, she felt compelled to “do more. There’s more people out there. We need to talk about it. It’s grown from there.”

Farrell said people process grief differently due to their relationship with the person who died. She also observed that people still grieve “in the still quietness of your own mind” as family and friends seemingly move on and life goes back to “normal.”

“[They think] you should go back to normal. But you’re not going to go back to that person you were before they died,” she said. “Suicide adds another layer of complexity and complicates grief.”

The mission of Zero Suicides is to remove the stigma and shame “that makes you feel isolated,” Farrell said. An advocate for opening up about grief, she has shared her story with many, including the School Board of Trustees.

“We live in such a grief-illiterate society, we hide our feelings. We’re always smiling, and social media has made that worse,” she said.

Along with teenagers who need help, “20- and 30- something-year-olds, they are the highest number who are presenting to the hospital with suicide ideation,” Farrell said. “That’s a generation we’re not reaching and if we start talking about it maybe they will start feeling they can start talking to someone, because we do have the resources here.”

As Farrell works with Zero Suicides Elko County to bring messages of hope to others, she also misses Brian.

“I miss him. I think about him every day. I look at his picture and wonder, ‘How am I supposed to continue on?’ It’s not easy. It’s a fight to keep going.”

She also knows her journey isn’t done.

“My story is still being written.”

Zero Suicides 5k walk/run

Called a walk for fostering hope, health and healing, participants attended the 5k in memory of those who died by suicide and for the hope of preventing more deaths.

For all involved, it was a time to think about loved ones and friends who have died by suicide.

Judi Wintermote walked with her dog Chewy. She said she was walking in memory of her grandfather, her uncle and best friend in high school.

She said her experiences helped her support others. “Even if you’re a complete stranger, you feel the pain. You understand. It doesn’t let go for a while.”

Wintermote teaches in the Adult High School program and saw how the pandemic affected everyone she knew. “It showed how much people were struggling. The lockdown brought out a lot in people. My students, family members were struggling. I was struggling.”

She said she also observed that more people were open to talking about mental health, pointing to the collaboration between the school district and community that led to the formation of the Hope Squad at Elko High School.

“Now we’ve got it in the middle school and all the high schools. There’s so many people that want to get involved, it’s awesome,” Wintermote said. “I can’t wait to see what direction this goes in.”

Jeremiah Jones led a drum circle before the walk/run began, with participants joining in with small instruments. He encouraged everyone to support one another.

“Being Western Shoshone I use my culture to get out of myself, to get out of my head, to get out of my room and get out in the world,” he said. “We still have to go to school and go to work, let people know we are here for one another. Whether it’s your family or friends and all their relatives. Always know that everybody is important.”

“Don’t be ashamed. If you’re feeling the pain, cry about it,” Jones continued. “Let that poison out of your eyes, all that pain and suffering out.”