Congratulations to the Class of 2020

Class of 2020,
I know that your senior year did not turn out the way you have always envisioned it. But nothing that has occurred over the past few months can diminish the accomplishments you have attained, both individually and as a class, over the past 12 years. Nor can they eclipse the manner with which you did it. Of the 125 groups that have graduated from Elko High School, the Class of 2020 will forever be remembered for the grace, class, and versatility with which they met and overcame unexpected obstacles. We are so proud of you. Congratulations!
Tim Wickersham
Principal
Elko High School
“If you determine to sit still, paralyzed until every question is answered and every whisper of doubt resolved, you will never move because in this life there will always be some issue pending or something yet unexplained.” — D. Todd Christofferson
You are graduating at a time of unanswered questions and whispers of doubt. Be the answer to the questions. Let your strengths and talents bring certainty to things unexplained. Graduating class of 2020, move forward with your dreams and aspirations, take control of your future, and make the world better for your presence.
Congratulations from the Elko County School District Board of Trustees
Teresa Dastrup, President
Jim Cooney, Clerk
Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson
Kieth Fish
Candace Wines
Brian Zeiszler
Ira Wines
Congratulations Jackpot High School Class of 2020! It has been a great privilege for me to be your principal for the past 13 years! I will always remember this class in particular, not only for your athletic and academic achievements throughout the years but also for the unfortunate circumstances that you endured at the end of your high school career.
Since the staff becomes attached to the students throughout the years, with past graduates we have been able to use the last quarter of their senior year to tie up loose ends and say goodbye. I regret that we were unable to spend the last several weeks of school with you to do this. However, I am thankful to have this opportunity to thank you for your leadership and kindness throughout the years. You are a special group of kids and the staff and I have always thought very highly of you. We know you will do great things with your lives and are thankful and proud to have been a small part of what you have become.
On behalf of myself and the staff of Jackpot Combined School, Congratulations!
Brian Messmer
Principal
Jackpot Combined School
Congratulations Owyhee Class of 2020,
It has been a very different year in many aspects. Many things have changed and will be changed forever. Through all of this you have completed the great milestone of graduating. This is one of many accomplishments to come as you venture into the real world. Take the positive out of all your experiences and build your life and the world to be better through all of your accomplishments. We need leaders and thinkers more than ever as we face new issues. Hard work and determination got you here and will continue to help you be successful throughout your life. Good luck, we know you will do great things.
TW Cunningham
Principal
Carlin High School
To the Wells Leopards Class of 2020: You are incredible. It has been a pleasure to watch you grow and mature into the amazing young people you are now and see the paths you have set yourselves upon. You are National Honor Society scholars, State Champion athletes, Academic Olympics State Runners-Up, State and National FFA victors and competitors, digital designers, visionary artists, future business leaders, standout musicians, teachers in training, hunters and fishers, rodeo champions, actors on the stage, actors and servants in the community, and beyond. And none of you are just one of these things; you are well-rounded individuals with the hearts of those from the renaissance. Like a savvy mother in the kitchen, who looks in the pantry and fridge and concocts a delectable casserole, you don’t require a recipe to make something amazing of yourself. You are also resilient. In a year and circumstance that threw you a nasty curveball, you embodied the lyrics of the song “Can’t Hold Me Down,” by GRiZ, which declare that “Oh when times get hard they can’t give in, If you need some help you got me and my friends … oh, they wanna keep me down … they can’t hold me down … they can’t keep me down.” With the help of your family, friends, and dedicated teachers, you are springboarding into adulthood with the necessary respect, work ethic, and drive for success at your fingertips, able to overcome any obstacle in your way. Be proud of yourselves, for we are proud of you beyond measure. Congratulations to you, Class of 2020, on this milestone along the path of many more accomplishments to come. It’s a Great Day to Be a Leopard!
Clayton Anderson
Principal
Wells High School
When I came here four years ago as the High School English teacher I had no idea what to expect. You were the first class to walk through my doors and when you did, I thought, “Okay, I think this will work out.” What I saw that day was a group of young adults who cared for each other, who knew how to laugh and were learning how to work.
Over the past four years, I have watched you prepare for this day. I have witnessed your successes and your failures and feel privileged to have had a small role in getting you to this day. You, as a class, have shown yourself to be resilient and resourceful. You were always willing to lend a hand and never afraid to tackle a challenge.
I knew when I took the job as principal here this year that I would miss being in the classroom. One of my greatest joys this past year was stopping in to a senior class and having a few minutes to talk to you. Many times, I tried to impress upon you how the year was flying by. Then Covid-19 hit and the world tilted sideways. I know how difficult losing the ability to be in school daily during the final stretch of your journey toward graduation must be for each of you. During this time, try to focus on the memories and good times you created in these hallways. I am confident that the skills you have learned and your “We can handle anything you throw at us” attitude will see you through this time and through the years ahead.
It is with immense joy that I have watched you continue your preparations for college and careers over the past few weeks. I see a group of young adults ready to go out and make their mark on the world. Your experiences this year have prepared you well to handle any adversity life chooses to throw your way. So, as you walk across the stage on June 5th, know that I and the entire community are incredibly proud of this year’s graduating seniors, the Class of 2020!
Justin Streeter
Principal
Owyhee Combined Schools
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.