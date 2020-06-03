Congratulations to the Class of 2020

It has been a very different year in many aspects. Many things have changed and will be changed forever. Through all of this you have completed the great milestone of graduating. This is one of many accomplishments to come as you venture into the real world. Take the positive out of all your experiences and build your life and the world to be better through all of your accomplishments. We need leaders and thinkers more than ever as we face new issues. Hard work and determination got you here and will continue to help you be successful throughout your life. Good luck, we know you will do great things.

To the Wells Leopards Class of 2020: You are incredible. It has been a pleasure to watch you grow and mature into the amazing young people you are now and see the paths you have set yourselves upon. You are National Honor Society scholars, State Champion athletes, Academic Olympics State Runners-Up, State and National FFA victors and competitors, digital designers, visionary artists, future business leaders, standout musicians, teachers in training, hunters and fishers, rodeo champions, actors on the stage, actors and servants in the community, and beyond. And none of you are just one of these things; you are well-rounded individuals with the hearts of those from the renaissance. Like a savvy mother in the kitchen, who looks in the pantry and fridge and concocts a delectable casserole, you don’t require a recipe to make something amazing of yourself. You are also resilient. In a year and circumstance that threw you a nasty curveball, you embodied the lyrics of the song “Can’t Hold Me Down,” by GRiZ, which declare that “Oh when times get hard they can’t give in, If you need some help you got me and my friends … oh, they wanna keep me down … they can’t hold me down … they can’t keep me down.” With the help of your family, friends, and dedicated teachers, you are springboarding into adulthood with the necessary respect, work ethic, and drive for success at your fingertips, able to overcome any obstacle in your way. Be proud of yourselves, for we are proud of you beyond measure. Congratulations to you, Class of 2020, on this milestone along the path of many more accomplishments to come. It’s a Great Day to Be a Leopard!