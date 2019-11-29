Construction begins on $9.5 million science building

ELKO – Construction on the new Elko High School science building is underway.

Ground was broken Nov. 11 on the two-story building, which is estimated to cost $9.5 million, paid for with pay-as-you-go tax funds.

It will include 11 classrooms and lab space to house new equipment for physics, chemistry and biology classes.

The science building will be on the site of the former Elko General Hospital. The school district in 2001 purchased the 3.2-acre parcel at the corner of 13th Street and College Avenue.

The property will also be the site of a future performing arts building that would be the home to the Elko High School Band of Indians, Choraliers and drama department.

The Elko County School Board approved going out to bid for the state-of-the-art science building and parking lot as part of the district’s capital improvement plan.

The City of Elko Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit filed by the school district on Nov. 5.

“This will not only bring our science curriculum up to current standards but also give the campus additional capacity for growth,” the district said.