Construction suffers under shutdown

“We have made sure to provide hand sanitizer and we are washing the vehicles continuously inside and out and disinfecting them,” he said. “There are more emails and texting going on and conference calls. We are getting with the lead guys and lining them out instead of going out with them in the field and looking over the job.”

Rockwell said he feels blessed that they still have work.

Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson said the City has taken action to comply with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s pandemic orders. The City held a special meeting March 18 and stopped taking applications for new building permits.

The Elko Building Department has been reduced by half and employees are focused on getting inspections done along with other work in progress.

As of April 13, the City will again be taking new building applications. The staff is still reduced to two full-time workers with two others coming in a couple days per week.

“It’s a little slower than typical,” Wilkinson said.

The City had already begun to use Ignite, a file-sharing program, before the coronavirus shutdown. Wilkinson said the office will only be accepting applications digitally for now.