Construction underway at shopping mall

ELKO – Construction has been ongoing at Elko Junction since the weather warmed, and at least three businesses will be locating their services in the building going up near Round Table Pizza off Mountain City Highway.

Among those is Washington Federal Bank, which will be moving out of its current location at 605 Idaho St.

“We will be the same Washington Federal Bank with all of the same services,” said Cynthia Reynoso, customer service supervisor.

The business will relocate in the spring of 2021.

“We have had a lot of corporate people come down and look at the new building space,” Reynoso said.

The current facility is too large for the staff of five, she said. Elko County purchased the building earlier this year and has been doing some work inside the structure. The County needs the extra space to accommodate expansion of the Fourth Judicial Court and its newly created Department 3.