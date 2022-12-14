Consultant issues final report on school facilities

ELKO – MGT Consulting scored school facilities in the Elko County School District as part of a months-long evaluation that Superintendent Clayton Anderson said will help the district “better understand the status of our facilities” and be a “good report in our efforts to go back for public funding for capital improvement projects.”

Taxpayers voted in 2020 against keeping the pay-as-you-go 75-cent tax that the school district used for building projects, and last year defeated a proposed $50 million bond issue for school construction.

Anderson said before Rob Tanner of MGT’s presentation on Dec. 13 that the report “would kind of put a bow on the project.” Tanner’s presentation outlined the company’s findings and recommendations that range from possible action now to construction projects 10 years from now.

MGT states that “ESCD elementary schools on average fall within the ‘approaching inefficient use’ category of MGT’s utilization analysis,” while one school, Liberty Peak Elementary School, falls within the adequate space category at 83.57%.

Tanner said several schools “are pushing the inadequate space boundary.”

Mountain View Elementary School and Southside Elementary School fall within the “approaching inadequate space” category with scores of 103.71% for Mountain View and 108.42% for Southside, but the findings also said that four schools in the Elko and Spring Creek areas fall within the “inefficient use” category.

Elko Grammar No. 2 Elementary School scored 56.7% in inefficient use, and Northside Elementary School scored 64.21%. Sage Elementary School scored 69.8%, and Spring Creek Elementary School scored 63.21%.

The recommendation from MGT is that “due to the proximity” of Grammar No. 2, Northside, Mountain View Elementary School and Southside in Elko, “ECSD consider modifying the student residence attendance areas to balance the enrollment at these four schools so that they each are within the ‘adequate space’ category.”

The efficiency rate was scored at 110 for inadequate space, 95-110 for approaching inadequate space, 80-95 for adequate space, 70-80, approaching inefficient use of space, and 70 for inefficient use of space.

MGT also found that although the overall average combined building assessment score for ECSD was in the “good” category, the company’s four facility assessments identified deficiencies in most areas of the ESCD facilities.

The four assessments included building condition, educational suitability or functionality, grounds’ condition and technology readiness, and MGT said scores were based on a 100-point scale, with 90 and above showing a building in very good condition.

“While there are some exceptions, it is fair generalization to say stakeholders perceive inequities in facility condition from one school to the next, and one area of the district to the next,” the report states.

Scores for all the schools in the district are in the full report that is expected to be available to the public at the end of this week.

“We are going to first provide the board with the final MGT report, and the public will be able to begin viewing it on Friday,” district spokeswoman Kayla Church said.

Tanner said the report is roughly 60 pages plus a lengthy appendix, and “we tried to be as transparent as possible.”

The consulting firm’s recommendation regarding facility assessment is that “ECSD should develop a critical minimum facility condition for schools and prioritize capital improvement funds on those systems identified.”

MGT cited as examples: functioning and reliable air condition and heating systems; weather tight building envelope; functioning life safety systems; Americans with Disabilities Act compliance; safe and secure buildings; functioning and reliable internet connections; and adequate lighting.

MGT’s report looked at four phases for facility work in the planning and budget assumptions section. Phase one, for 2023, should be projects impacting life safety systems and security of schools that “have a high probability to disrupt in-person instruction or otherwise limit the use of a facility, space or area.”

Phase two, in 2026, should be projects that can be done immediately and do not require new capacity to achieve such updates to building systems, while phase three for year 2029 is capacity addition projects to alleviate over-utilization in a school. Phase four for 2032 is new buildings and renovation projects.

MGT provided cost estimates that Tanner said were for the northern Nevada area.

For example, the company estimated new construction of an elementary school would cost $183 per square foot, and the cost for renovation of an elementary school would be roughly $255 per square foot. A new high school would be $205.72 per square foot, and high school renovation would be $287.50 per square foot.

Chief Financial Officer Julie Davis reminded trustees that school maintenance projects cannot come out of the capital improvement fund, only major renovation and construction projects.

She said in her budget augmentation report on Dec. 13 that the district had a little more than $18 million at the beginning of the 2022-2023 fiscal year from pay-as-you-go revenues that trickled in for some time after voters rejected continuing the tax, while expenditures for this fiscal year total roughly $4 million.

That would leave a little more than $14 million for the next fiscal year.

The projects Davis listed for this year include the natural gas conversion project for schools in Spring Creek, which cost $194,820; phone and intercom upgrades, $500,000; fire alarm upgrades, $900,000; and ADA projects, other renovations and mechanical updates, a little more than $2.4 million.

Tanner said the company scored all the facilities following in-person meetings and tours, as well as studying school enrollment figures.

“Enrollment has been fairly flat over the last 10 years, and we don’t see that changing,” he said.

Current enrollment as of Dec. 12 is 10,180 students, up 94 from the same time last year, according to the latest figures provided to the school board, while MGT predicts enrollment of 9,703 in the 2030-2032 school year.

MGT also recommended the school district continue and improve its career and technical education programs.

Tanner’s presentation outlining findings and recommendations states that three of the top five employers in the school district are in the mining industry, and professional, scientific and technical jobs are the fastest growing careers in the district, so the school district’s CTE programs should “continue to support, adapt and improve relevant career and technical education programs to meet the requirements of local industries."