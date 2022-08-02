Consultants outline steps for school facilities plan

MGT Consulting will be doing its third of three virtual community presentations during the Elko County District Board of Trustees meeting on Aug. 9 to explain the process toward development of a master facility plan for the district.

The company then plans to reach out in person to communities in the school district in September meetings to gather comments and concerns about facility needs.

“We appreciate all the feedback we get from the community,” said the school district superintendent, Clayton Anderson, in the introduction to the first session on July 27, which was followed by a morning presentation on Aug. 1.

One of the presenters, Rob Tanner, project director for MGT’s Education Solutions Group, said the data the company compiles in the process will be presented in person on Sept. 19 in Elko, and will be presented at additional meetings in Elko County, as well.

Daniel Dominguez, a consultant with MGT’s Education Solutions Group, said the purpose of the July 27 session was to “get you to understand where we are coming from,” beginning with an outline of the methodology the company is using to assess Elko County School District facility needs.

“We hit the ground running,” he said, already visiting schools in the county that MGT will rate in the facilities assessment, looking at the condition of the buildings and grounds and technology readiness, and scoring each facility based on conditions and need for repairs.

He said MGT expects to complete the master facility plan by November, so “we have a lot of work to do, but we are excited.”

In the presentation on the methodology, MGT stated that the company would be looking at enrollment projections because funding, staffing and facility decisions hinge on having accurate information about enrollment.

MGT also will gather demographic data and prepare projections using four different models to reflect current school-age population trends in Elko County, and the consulting firm will work with district staff to understand current program offerings, capacity and utilization numbers for each building.

“Current and future utilization are calculated by dividing current and projected enrollments by capacity of each facility,” one chart states, adding that preferred utilization by percentage is 85% to 95%.

The school board hired MGT Consulting on Feb. 8 for the needs assessment and facility plan at a cost of a little more than $231,000, deciding then that the district was overdue for a facility plan, even though the district’s construction coffers are low.

Elko County voters defeated renewal of the longtime 75-cent pay-as-you-go tax in 2020 and a 50-cent bond proposal for school construction last year, but school officials have indicated they hope to try again at the ballot box. The tax revenue ended on June 30 of this year.

Meanwhile, school board trustees said at their July 26 meeting that they are guarding the roughly $14 million in pay-as-you-go money in the district coffers for necessary work projects.

MGT’s presenters at the July 27 meeting had a couple options for asking questions or offering comments, but there were no responses.

The Aug. 9, meeting will be in conjunction with the school board meeting that begins at 5:30 p.m. at 850 Elm St.