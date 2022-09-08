 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Consultants seek input on condition of Elko school facilities

  • 0
MGT Consulting

MGT Consulting gave a virtual presentation to the Elko County School District Board of Trustees at their Aug. 9 meeting. The consultants on the screen are Daniel Dominguez, top right, Lance Richards, below left, and Rob Tanner. The trustees under the screen are Ira Wines and Susan Neal.

 ADELLA HARDING, Elko Daily Correspondent

ELKO — Elko County School District is inviting the public to provide feedback on the condition and functionality of ECSD facilities beginning Sept. 19 as another step toward development of a facility assessment report for the district.

MGT Consulting Group will be visiting communities across Elko County Sept. 19-22 to gather public comment in sessions to be held in Elko, Spring Creek, Carlin, Wells, West Wendover, Jackpot and Owyhee.

Staff, parents, students, and community members who use ECSD facilities are all encouraged to attend, according to the school district. The meetings won’t be online, said Kayla Church, communications specialist for ECSD.

“They are in-person feedback sessions, so we are encouraging attendance,” she said.

Download PDF School sessions

The dates, times and locations are:

People are also reading…

Monday, Sept. 19

• West Wendover Elementary School Library, 5:30 p.m. (Mountain Standard Time)

Tuesday, Sept. 20

• Jackpot High School Room 7 at 5:30 p.m. (Mountain Standard Time)

• Wells High School Auditorium 7 p.m. (Pacific)

Wednesday, Sept. 21

• Owyhee Combined School Music Room, 5:30 p.m. (Mountain Standard Time)

• Elko High School Performing Arts Auditorium, 7 p.m. (Pacific)

Thursday, Sept. 22

• Carlin Combined School Gymnasium, 5:30 p.m.

• Spring Creek- Liberty Peak Elementary Gymnasium, 7:30 p.m.

The public sessions follow virtual community sessions that MGT held in July to explain the master facility planning process, and the final component of the consulting groups methodology will be an online survey, the consulting firm stated in its virtual sessions.

MGT consultants also visited all the facilities in the district to rate their conditions.

The consulting group expects to complete its report by November.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Solar orbiter catches incredible close up view of massive solar event on the far side of the Sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News