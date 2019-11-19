Contract extended for city golf pro

ELKO – Ruby Mountain Golf Course pro Brad Martin‘s contract is being renewed by the City of Elko for two years.
Martin came under fire during a Sept. 10 city council meeting when city records showed there was a $188,967 deficit for the year. At the time, council members and city officials discussed whether they wanted to extend Martin’s contract which was slated for renewal Dec. 31.
“I have to look out for the best interests of the city, not just the golf course,” said Elko City Manager Curtis Calder.
Other issues came up, including the lack of communication between Martin and the City. The item was tabled for further discussion.
At a subsequent meeting on Oct. 12, Martin’s attorney, Katie McConnell, came to the podium in his defense. She had sent the city a letter earlier in the day stating that Martin intended to extend the contract for the next two years.
“I would like to point out from the beginning that Mr. Martin is here today because he would like to extend his contract,” McConnell said.
She then discussed his duties at the golf course and pointed out that Martin employs nearly 30 people during the season. She said he runs the course using some of his own funds.
At the previous meeting there was a lot of discussion about the $188,000 loss, McConnell said. She said City Council approved a budgeted loss for 2018–19. McConnell also stated that maintaining a budget is not part of Martin’s contract.
You have free articles remaining.
“A budget is a plan based on the best information we have to date,” Calder said. “An enterprise fund is supposed to cover expenses with its revenue.”
“I would advise you (City Council) to be happy with what you’ve got,” said John “Wil” Moschetti, a member of the golf course financial advisory committee. “We are lucky to have Brad Martin.”
Dana Pray manages a golf tournament each year in honor of her deceased son. Pray said she brings young people to the golf course as potential, future customers.
“We always have a hard time with Mr. Martin,” said Pray. “He makes me feel inadequate.”
The tournament provides scholarship money for Elko High School students.
“I have heard positive and negative things about Brad,” said Mayor Reece Keener. “As a season pass holder I do not feel welcome when I go into the clubhouse.”
Councilman Robert Schmidtlein said he thought Martin was doing a good job.
“I make a motion to approve Martin Creek Holdings LLC for a two-year extension,” said Schmidtlein.
The motion passed unanimously.
The Council did set forth ideas for improving communications and the relationship between Martin and the City. The mayor said he would like to see a spring action plan and a fall summary, along with a user survey.