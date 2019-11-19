Contract extended for city golf pro

She then discussed his duties at the golf course and pointed out that Martin employs nearly 30 people during the season. She said he runs the course using some of his own funds.

At the previous meeting there was a lot of discussion about the $188,000 loss, McConnell said. She said City Council approved a budgeted loss for 2018–19. McConnell also stated that maintaining a budget is not part of Martin’s contract.

“A budget is a plan based on the best information we have to date,” Calder said. “An enterprise fund is supposed to cover expenses with its revenue.”

“I would advise you (City Council) to be happy with what you’ve got,” said John “Wil” Moschetti, a member of the golf course financial advisory committee. “We are lucky to have Brad Martin.”

Dana Pray manages a golf tournament each year in honor of her deceased son. Pray said she brings young people to the golf course as potential, future customers.

“We always have a hard time with Mr. Martin,” said Pray. “He makes me feel inadequate.”

The tournament provides scholarship money for Elko High School students.