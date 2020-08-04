Contractor ordered to pay restitution

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RENO – A Lamoille contractor has been fined and ordered to pay $27,000 restitution by the Nevada State Contractors Board.

Bottari Construction, license number 37459, was found in violation of “disregarding plans, specifications, laws or regulations; failing to include the monetary license limit or license number on a contract or proposal; failing to comply with a notice to correct; failing to provide notice to the owner regarding the Residential Recovery Fund; failing to provide required disclosures under NRS 624.600; and substandard workmanship,” stated the board.

The violations were originally reviewed in February.

Bottari was fined $2,350, assessed investigative costs, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $27,000.

Four other contractors – all from Las Vegas – were also disciplined in July.

Stonewater Construction LLC was fined $1,500, Atlantis Pool & Spa LLC was fined $5,000, The A C Guys LLC was fined $300; and Andy Anderson Company LLC, dba A Team Plumbing, was fined $1,500.

