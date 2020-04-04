Controlled burn escapes control at base of Ruby Mountains
0 comments
breaking top story

Controlled burn escapes control at base of Ruby Mountains

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A controlled burn at a residence near the mouth of Lamoille Canyon blew out of control Saturday morning, threatening a nearby residence.

Firefighters were called to a property on Peacock Circle shortly after 11 a.m. when winds blew the flames to the east.

Several large, newer homes are located in the neighborhood between Lamoille and the Ruby Mountains, but they are spread a distance apart.

Erratic winds blew the fire in different directions as firefighters worked to control it.

The fire was contained around noon.

0 comments
0
2
2
3
9

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

VIDEO: Fire near Lamoille
Local

VIDEO: Fire near Lamoille

A controlled burn at the base of the Ruby Mountains escaped control Saturday morning and started spreading up toward a nearby home and the mou…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News