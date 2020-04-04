Controlled burn escapes control at base of Ruby Mountains

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – A controlled burn at a residence near the mouth of Lamoille Canyon blew out of control Saturday morning, threatening a nearby residence.

Firefighters were called to a property on Peacock Circle shortly after 11 a.m. when winds blew the flames to the east.

Several large, newer homes are located in the neighborhood between Lamoille and the Ruby Mountains, but they are spread a distance apart.

Erratic winds blew the fire in different directions as firefighters worked to control it.

The fire was contained around noon.

