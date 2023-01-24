Controlled burns slated on Lamoille Summit

ELKO -- Weather and fuel conditions permitting, the Elko County Fire Protection District is planning controlled pile burning on Lamoille Summit west of the highway.

Prescribed fire operations will start north of the Summit Raceway facility. Burning efforts will occur from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 25 through Feb. 10.

The purpose of prescribed fire is to reduce hazardous fuels in and around infrastructure and communities. The focus will be along power lines and private property north of Summit Raceway and the top of Lamoille Summit.

Smoke resulting from the pile burns will affect the surrounding areas for approximately 12-24 hours each day. People with smoke sensitivities are encouraged to stay inside and close your windows and doors until the smoke dissipates.

“We thank the community for your patience and understanding with the short-term smoke impacts, realizing that improving our range health and fire safety are long-term benefits,” stated the ECFPD.

For further information, or to request to be added to the Fire District’s Prescribed Fire Notification list, please call the Fire District at 775-738-9960 or email charman@elkocountynv.net.