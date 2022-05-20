Convention Center has new website and visitors guide

ELKO – Staff at the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority have been busy marketing the community and all it has to offer. They have recently unveiled a new website, exploreelko.com, and published this year’s visitors guide.

“The new website was launched last month,” said Elko Convention Center Tourism and Convention Manager Tom Lester.

“There is a lot of new information,” he said. “One of the biggest problems we had with the old website was it wasn’t mobile friendly.”

Lester said the new website allows data tracking that will help the convention center manage marketing and other aspects of the business.

“Your website has to be front and center,” Lester said. “It has to be attractive to where people want to stay in it and really go through it. You want to keep them there as long as you can to entice them to stay or come to Elko."

He described the site's meeting and events page.

"One of the features allows the community to add an event, which comes to our marketing team. We will review the event to make sure it is legitimate and then we will put it up on our calendar. We want to make sure people are aware of what’s happening in the community.”

Noble Studios designed the website. They also designed Lake Tahoe, Reno Sparks Convention Center and Travel Nevada’s websites. Lester said they are very familiar with the “Nevada product.”

“They came out and did a site visit and did some photography,” he said.

Lester talked about the many attractions available in Elko including the arts, Lamoille Canyon and the restaurant scene.

“International tour operators need to know what we have to offer,” he said. “You have to let people know.”

Lester said things have changed since Covid, and the outdoors is the “new latest and greatest thing.”

The new visitors guide, “Explore Elko,” is fresh off the press.

“A lot of the visitors guides will be taken to consumer shows,” he said. “We do a lot of shows along Interstate 80.”

“Now you’ve got to figure people are looking for places closer to home with gas prices. Elko is not that far. It is a three-hour drive from Salt Lake City.”

“The visitors guide has a lot of information in it,” Lester said. “It has some great stories in there. It also has some day trip itineraries, as well as the lodging information, parks and camp information, and all of the things to see. There is also an art section in there.”

Lester said the guide goes into all the visitor centers along I-80 and throughout the state, and will be put in local hotels.

“We also put in a lot more events this year so people can get that information.”

The guide includes an detailed map of the area.

The first run printed 10,000 guides.

“Elko might not be ‘the destination,’ but we are part of the experience along the way,” Lester said. “If we can pick them up for a few nights along the way, then we have done our job. We are an oasis and a breath of fresh air.”

