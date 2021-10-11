Convention center receives grant funding

ELKO – The Elko Convention and Visitors Authority was recently awarded $27,000 in matching grants from Travel Nevada.
“We are continuing three of the campaigns started with grants we got through Covid funding which we started last year,” said Elko Convention Center Executive Director Katie Neddenriep.
Those include a digital display ad campaign, the State of Nevada Expedia Group Co-op, and a television streaming and marketing campaign. An additional campaign for new marketing brochures can now go forward with the grant money.
“The grant cycle was open to tourism destination marketing organizations throughout the state of Nevada, so it was a pretty competitive process,” Neddenriep said. Tom Lester, tourism and convention manager, put in for four different grants "and we got 100 percent funding.”
“One was to continue our digital media accounts with Madden Media,” said Lester. “I wrote one (grant) for Certified Folder so we can create a new rack card to put along I-80 and the Idaho market.”
“This includes funding to update our brochures,” Neddenriep said. “It’s been several years since we did a brochure. We want to give it a facelift and get some of the murals and those bright, vibrant colors incorporated into the material so it will really pop and stand out among all the other rack cards.”
“I wrote one for Expedia,” Lester said. “Our spring campaign did quite well. We generated 2,100 room nights with a gross of almost $250,000 off of lodging. We’re continuing that now.”
Funding for television marketing will target northern California, Reno and Salt Lake City, according to Neddenriep.
She said the ECVA is doing very well with booking conventions and other meetings.
“We follow the mandates in place at the time of when an event will be taking place. We ask clients who use our facilities to follow the mandates as well, but we don’t police it. We provide people four walls and a roof and do our best to provide support for a great event.”
The Festival of Trees is one of the next big public events that will be held at ECVA in the Conference Center.
“We had a great event last year,” Neddenriep said. “We are going to use the same online platform to do the auction registration and bidding. The great thing about it is you can come once, view the trees and items, and decide what items you want to bid on. You don’t have to worry about being there the last five minutes of bidding. It’s all on your phone. If you get outbid you get a text message, you can click on it and, boom, you can raise your bid.”
Neddenriep said the platform lets them upload pictures and donors can write in the description of what it is and what’s included.
The event takes place Dec. 1 to 4.
“It will overlap on the Saturday with the Christmas Bazaar that The Terraces does in the Convention Center,” Neddenriep said.
--
2017 Elko Mine Safety Olympiad: