Convention center receives grant funding

“I wrote one for Expedia,” Lester said. “Our spring campaign did quite well. We generated 2,100 room nights with a gross of almost $250,000 off of lodging. We’re continuing that now.”

Funding for television marketing will target northern California, Reno and Salt Lake City, according to Neddenriep.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said the ECVA is doing very well with booking conventions and other meetings.

“We follow the mandates in place at the time of when an event will be taking place. We ask clients who use our facilities to follow the mandates as well, but we don’t police it. We provide people four walls and a roof and do our best to provide support for a great event.”

The Festival of Trees is one of the next big public events that will be held at ECVA in the Conference Center.

“We had a great event last year,” Neddenriep said. “We are going to use the same online platform to do the auction registration and bidding. The great thing about it is you can come once, view the trees and items, and decide what items you want to bid on. You don’t have to worry about being there the last five minutes of bidding. It’s all on your phone. If you get outbid you get a text message, you can click on it and, boom, you can raise your bid.”