Cooking with ‘Aunt Tam’

ELKO – Tammy Buzzetti loves to cook. She has cooked ever since she was a little girl, sharing the worktable with her grandmother and other family members. Buzzetti takes pride in her cooking and truly enjoys providing for her family and entertaining a crowd.
People are always asking for Buzzetti’s recipes. This fall she decided she would create a cookbook to give away as a Christmas gift. Christmas passed and she still had not completed the project. She finally finished the writing process in February. The coronavirus hit in March and Buzzetti had to close down her salon in Spring Creek. It was during those two months at home that she finally found the time to hunker down and finish the task.
The book is a collection of homemade goodness that comes from the heart and also from the need to feed a hungry family. Complete with “rib-sticking” recipes and drawings from local artist Tom Baker, “Aunt Tam’s Family Recipes and Stories worth Telling” is as home-grown as Buzzetti.
“I am a fifth generation Elko County resident,” said Buzzetti (nee Blackstock).
Originally, Buzzetti was taking photos of her recipes but was not happy with the results. She had a friend review the project and she told Buzzetti she should publish the book. She sent the book to Canoetree Press and they loved it. Her editor told her to use drawings instead of photos and she reached out to Baker.
“My involvement in the cookbook is just [that] Tammy needed an artist and she knew I could color within the lines,” said Baker, jokingly.
“I have illustrated two other books and I am always willing to help others,” Baker said. “This has been a fun experience, a chance to do some cartoons. Tammy let me do what I thought would go with her recipes.”
Baker completed about 15 drawings for the book and Buzzetti’s editorial team used a few other illustrations from stock imagery.
Because Buzzetti was originally writing the book for friends and family, she has included many personal touches, including stories and anecdotes of family life.
She is known as “Aunt Tam” to not just her nieces and nephews, but also to her children’s friends and others.
“This is my recipe for spaghetti and you can make it in a flash for dinner and it tastes like you cooked it all day,” Buzzetti wrote about one of her favorite meals. “My family loves it and often I double the recipe so we have lots of leftovers because my sons love leftover spaghetti for breakfast. HAHAHA. After all, they are part Italian.”
The book is geared to basic cooking and even includes a special section on breakfasts. Buzzetti feels that breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. She provides the recipe for sourdough starter and recipes for sourdough pancakes and other goodies.
“People reached out to me on my Facebook page during Covid when we were all stuck at home and nobody could find yeast,” she said.
According to Buzzetti, starters do not have to include store-bought yeast. Leave the dough open to the air and it will naturally collect yeast from the environment.
The book is available on Amazon. The Western Folklife Center, J.M. Capriola, Cowboy Arts and gear Museum and Northeastern Nevada Museum also carry copies. The book is also being sold nationally in a number of bookstores.
