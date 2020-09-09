Cooking with ‘Aunt Tam’

“My involvement in the cookbook is just [that] Tammy needed an artist and she knew I could color within the lines,” said Baker, jokingly.

“I have illustrated two other books and I am always willing to help others,” Baker said. “This has been a fun experience, a chance to do some cartoons. Tammy let me do what I thought would go with her recipes.”

Baker completed about 15 drawings for the book and Buzzetti’s editorial team used a few other illustrations from stock imagery.

Because Buzzetti was originally writing the book for friends and family, she has included many personal touches, including stories and anecdotes of family life.

She is known as “Aunt Tam” to not just her nieces and nephews, but also to her children’s friends and others.

“This is my recipe for spaghetti and you can make it in a flash for dinner and it tastes like you cooked it all day,” Buzzetti wrote about one of her favorite meals. “My family loves it and often I double the recipe so we have lots of leftovers because my sons love leftover spaghetti for breakfast. HAHAHA. After all, they are part Italian.”