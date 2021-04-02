Cook's comes to town: Restaurant opens on Third Street

ELKO – Love the food at Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill but not the drive to Spring Creek? Now you can just take a short trip downtown to enjoy their fine dining.

“I have been trying to get to town since we started Happy Cooks,” said co-owner Ericia Cook. “The opportunity came up to do the golf course and I still wanted to come to town. Now we have two (restaurants.)”

Tom Patton is also an owner.

The menu in town is the same as Cook’s in Spring Creek.

“All my customers wanted the same menu,” Cook said. “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

The Elko restaurant does offer more seafood, pasta and sandwiches, she said.

“I was there for lunch,” wrote Cheryl Vengroski Henning on Facebook. “It was fabulous!”

“This has been a dream of mine since I was 20,” Cook said. “I wanted the whole steakhouse, wood cowboy look. I have never been to culinary school. I’m just a country girl who taught myself to cook. I had a bed and breakfast in a hunting lodge in Colorado in my 20s. I started the catering and it just went from there.”

