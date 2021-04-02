 Skip to main content
Cook's comes to town: Restaurant opens on Third Street
Cook's comes to town: Restaurant opens on Third Street

ELKO – Love the food at Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill but not the drive to Spring Creek? Now you can just take a short trip downtown to enjoy their fine dining.

“I have been trying to get to town since we started Happy Cooks,” said co-owner Ericia Cook. “The opportunity came up to do the golf course and I still wanted to come to town. Now we have two (restaurants.)”

Tom Patton is also an owner.

The menu in town is the same as Cook’s in Spring Creek.

“All my customers wanted the same menu,” Cook said. “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

The Elko restaurant does offer more seafood, pasta and sandwiches, she said.

“I was there for lunch,” wrote Cheryl Vengroski Henning on Facebook. “It was fabulous!”

“This has been a dream of mine since I was 20,” Cook said. “I wanted the whole steakhouse, wood cowboy look. I have never been to culinary school. I’m just a country girl who taught myself to cook. I had a bed and breakfast in a hunting lodge in Colorado in my 20s. I started the catering and it just went from there.”

Cook got her start in Elko catering at the Horse Palace, for mining companies and during golf tournaments in Spring Creek.

The Elko restaurant had a grand opening March 30.

“We will have a ham and a prime rib dinner for Easter,” Cook said. “We will do a big Mother’s Day.”

“We are in the process of having the furniture built (for the outdoor eatery),” Cook said.

Dave Baker custom-makes all of the furniture. He is married to Trish, who manages the restaurant.

“He is very talented,” Cook said.

“We will have huge events” when the patio is ready, she added.

Elko’s Favorite Foods:

Cook’s Steakhouse and Saloon

245 Third St.

775-738-0822

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

5 to 9 p.m.

Bar open 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday to Saturday

Closed Monday

