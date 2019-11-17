Cooler temps ahead, chance of rain

ELKO – Highs that have been running 10 to 15 degrees above normal will give way to much cooler temperatures this week.

The warmest day will be Monday with a high of 63, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

A 30 percent chance of showers rolls in Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, followed by highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s through the end of the week.

Any rain would be the first to fall in November 2019. There hasn’t been a hint of precipitation for the past 18 days, and the last measurable amount was on Oct. 19.

November has been abnormally warm, with highs climbing from 57 to 68 degrees every day so far.

Nighttime lows have been more seasonal, dropping into the teens and lower 20s. The mean temperature so far this month is 3.9 degrees above normal.

