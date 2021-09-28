Coping with isolation in long-term care with joy

ELKO -- "They let me come to the entrance of the hospital and tell him goodbye before he got in the transport. And then, when they drove off, here I was alone in the hospital parking lot crying.”

When John Humbles, 83, of Elko had his second stroke, his wife, Dixie, was not allowed to see him in the hospital due to COVID-19 protocols. When he was sent to a long-term care facility hundreds of miles away in Heber City, Utah, Dixie Humbles was heartbroken.

The Humbles, who have been married for more than 40 years, said the support they received from the local congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses helped them cope with being isolated from each other. When the congregation shifted to virtual meetings in March of last year, they were able to stay connected to their spiritual programs and support systems.

Dixie Humbles said others in the congregation “always asked about John when we were on Zoom, and they sent cards.” This support, along with her personal Bible reading, her ministry as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, helped her maintain her joy. John, whose stroke caused memory loss and lapses in awareness, used his few brief moments of clarity to pray.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}